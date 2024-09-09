SRH, Mumbai Indians pace duo set to make international return in November

They have been rested for South Africa's upcoming white-ball tour of the UAE, where they will play Afghanistan and Ireland.

In a recent development coming in, two Indian Premier League (IPL) fast bowlers are set to make a return to action by November after being rested for South Africa's upcoming white-ball tour of the UAE, where they will play three ODIs against Afghanistan, followed by two T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland.

Gerald Coetzee, who plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Marco Jansen, who plies his trade with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), are a third of the way through a 12-week conditioning phase as part of a Cricket South Africa (CSA) plan to manage the bowlers and help them recover from or prevent injury.

Neither player has represented South Africa since June, as Jansen was rested for the West Indies Tests and Coetzee was sidelined due to injury just before the matches. At present, Jansen is dealing with a shoulder issue, while Coetzee is facing a hip problem.

However, even before these injuries, CSA had identified the importance of giving them a break as part of a larger plan to maintain the bowlers' peak performance.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals youngster equals MS Dhoni's 20-year-old record in Duleep Trophy

South Africa gives extended rest to top Proteas pacer, other key players

On the other hand, South Africa is giving top fast bowler Kagiso Rabada an extended break before a busy Test cricket season, beginning with two matches against Bangladesh in October.

In Rabada's absence, Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman will spearhead the Proteas fast bowling attack in the UAE.

Telegram Group Join Now

Anrich Nortje, who is recovering from stress fractures and declined a national contract, is also not included. Nortje participated in the 2024 T20 World Cup, but there is no word on when he might return to longer formats for South Africa.

Additionally, South Africa is resting key spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, as well as middle-order batters David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen during their UAE tour.

The aim is to expand their player pool in preparation for potential future schedule conflicts, such as the tri-series in Pakistan before next year's Champions Trophy, which coincides with the SA20 knockouts.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube