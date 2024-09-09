Rajasthan Royals youngster equals MS Dhoni's 20-year-old record in Duleep Trophy

Dhoni had achieved the feat back in the 2004/05 Duleep Trophy season while playing for East Zone.

A talented Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster has completed a landmark achievement as he equalled former India skipper MS Dhoni's record in the Duleep Trophy.

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel. who is representing the India A side in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 showcased his brilliant glovework in the recent match against India B in Bengaluru.

The 23-year-old equalled Dhoni's long-standing record by taking seven catches in a single innings during a Duleep Trophy match. Dhoni set this record 20 years ago.

Playing for the East Zone, Dhoni completed seven catches in an innings against Central Zone during the 2004/05 season.

The 23-year-old Jurel initially took one catch in the first innings but significantly contributed in the second innings with seven catches. He was instrumental in dismissing Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Reddy and Sai Kishore. His final catch was of Navdeep Saini as India B scored 184 runs in their second innings.

Dhruv Jurel secures a spot in India squad for 1st Bangladesh Test

Speaking of Jurel, he had a forgettable outing with the bat in the match as he was dismissed for scores of 2 and 0 across the two innings.

Despite that, Jurel, who made his India Test debut earlier this year in the England series, has managed to secure a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming first of the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, slated to start later this month from September 19.

However, Jurel’s place in the Playing XI remains unclear due to the return of Rishabh Pant.

Pant, who was the preferred wicketkeeper before his 2022 car accident, has resumed playing and played a crucial role in India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and is expected to be the primary choice behind the stumps.

