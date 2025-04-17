MI Points Table Updated After SRH Win: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

The Mumbai Indians’ quest for a sixth IPL title hinges on their performance in the second half of the league stage. After a morale-boosting win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, MI’s playoff hopes have been given fresh life—but the path remains challenging. Here’s a deep dive into their MI Points Table position and the Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenarios in IPL 2025.

📊 Quick Take – MI Playoffs Chances (Updated April 17)

✅ Points: 6 from 7 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 4 from remaining 7

📉 NRR: +0.239

🔮 Playoff Chance: Decent – MI are still near the bottom and must win consistently



MI IPL 2025 Points Table Snapshot

Prior to their clash with SRH, MI sat seventh with just 4 points from 6 matches and a net run rate of +0.239. In the 33rd match on April 17, MI bowled out SRH for 162 on a sluggish surface, thanks to disciplined pace bowling and smart use of yorkers. They then chased down the target confidently with two overs to spare.

MI record in IPL 2025 (after 7 matches):

Matches: 7

7 Wins: 3

3 Losses: 4

4 Points: 6

6 NRR: Marginally positive

This places MI still in seventh spot, but now only 2 points behind the fourth-placed Punjab Kings, with the advantage of a marginally positive NRR.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.744 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 +1.081 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.672 Punjab Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.172 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.086 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.547 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.239 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 4 -0.714 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.217 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276

How Many Points to Qualify to Playoffs in IPL 2025?

Historically, 16 points virtually guarantee a playoff berth, meaning 8 wins from 14 games. However, teams have occasionally sneaked through with 14 points (7 wins) if their NRR holds up, like RCB in IPL 2024. For MI:

Target 1: 14 points (7 wins total; need 4 of 7 remaining)—puts them in contention, reliant on NRR.

14 points (7 wins total; need 4 of 7 remaining)—puts them in contention, reliant on NRR. Target 2: 16 points (8 wins total; need 5 of 7)—a safer cushion and more realistic buffer.

Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenarios

1. Run of Form

Back‑to‑back wins will be crucial. A string of victories against lower‑table sides can rapidly close the gap.

2. NRR Management

Big victories (by 20+ runs or chasing with overs to spare) will boost their NRR, which could be the tiebreaker if they finish on equal points.

3. Head‑to‑Head Matches

Key fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad away, Chennai Super Kings at home, and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala are effectively “four‑pointer” games that will directly impact MI’s rivals.

MI Upcoming Fixtures

Date Opponent Venue Apr 20 Chennai Super Kings Wankhede (home) Apr 23 Sunrisers Hyderabad Uppal, Hyderabad Apr 27 Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede (home) May 1 Rajasthan Royals Jaipur May 6 Gujarat Titans Wankhede (home) May 11 Punjab Kings Dharamsala May 15 Delhi Capitals Wankhede (home)

Targeting at least 4 wins from these 7 matches would bring MI to 14 points, with a mathematical chance of sneaking into the top four if their NRR holds. They do have four home games too.

ALSO READ: Why the Next 10 Days Are Crucial For Mumbai Indians, CSK, and SRH in IPL 2025?

Factors Influencing MI Playoffs Chances

Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness: His presence at the death overs can save multiple runs per match.

His presence at the death overs can save multiple runs per match. Top‑order Stability: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav need to provide solid starts; early wickets put pressure on the middle order.

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav need to provide solid starts; early wickets put pressure on the middle order. All‑round Contributions: Hardik Pandya’s power‑hitting and medium‑pace can turn tight games as he has shown before.

Hardik Pandya’s power‑hitting and medium‑pace can turn tight games as he has shown before. Spin Resources: Current spin attack with Santner and Jacks, plus even Puthur, must contain runs and snag vital wickets on turning tracks.

Current spin attack with Santner and Jacks, plus even Puthur, must contain runs and snag vital wickets on turning tracks. Overseas Specialists: Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton must deliver consistent middle‑over performances.

Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenario: Is It Still Possible?

Yes—but the margin for error is minimal. To reach 14 points, MI must win at least 4 of their remaining 7 games; to hit 16 points, they need 5 wins. That translates to a win percentage of 57%–71% over this stretch. Considering their inconsistent form so far, MI must:

Win all “must‑win” games against lower‑ranked teams (CSK, SRH, LSG). Steal one or two upset wins against top‑four sides (DC, GT). Maintain or improve NRR with emphatic victories.

If MI can string together 3–4 successive wins, their playoff chances will surge back into realistic territory—otherwise, they risk missing out for the first time since 2017.

READ RCB QUALIFICATION CHANCES HERE

Verdict: Will MI Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

While challenging, Mumbai Indians still have a path to the playoffs. It hinges on winning a majority of their remaining fixtures, smart NRR management, and full‑throttle performances from their marquee players. The next two weeks will define whether MI can turn this qualification scenario into reality.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.