MI Points Table Updated After SRH Win: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

The Mumbai Indians’ quest for a sixth IPL title hinges on their performance in the second half of the league stage. After a morale-boosting win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, MI’s playoff hopes have been given fresh life—but the path remains challenging. Here’s a deep dive into their MI Points Table position and the Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenarios in IPL 2025.
Prior to their clash with SRH, MI sat seventh with just 4 points from 6 matches and a net run rate of +0.239. In the 33rd match on April 17, MI bowled out SRH for 162 on a sluggish surface, thanks to disciplined pace bowling and smart use of yorkers. They then chased down the target confidently with two overs to spare.
MI record in IPL 2025 (after 7 matches):
This places MI still in seventh spot, but now only 2 points behind the fourth-placed Punjab Kings, with the advantage of a marginally positive NRR.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|+0.744
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+1.081
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.672
|Punjab Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.172
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|+0.086
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.547
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|+0.239
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.714
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-1.217
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-1.276
Historically, 16 points virtually guarantee a playoff berth, meaning 8 wins from 14 games. However, teams have occasionally sneaked through with 14 points (7 wins) if their NRR holds up, like RCB in IPL 2024. For MI:
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Apr 20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede (home)
|Apr 23
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Uppal, Hyderabad
|Apr 27
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede (home)
|May 1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jaipur
|May 6
|Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede (home)
|May 11
|Punjab Kings
|Dharamsala
|May 15
|Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede (home)
Targeting at least 4 wins from these 7 matches would bring MI to 14 points, with a mathematical chance of sneaking into the top four if their NRR holds. They do have four home games too.
Yes—but the margin for error is minimal. To reach 14 points, MI must win at least 4 of their remaining 7 games; to hit 16 points, they need 5 wins. That translates to a win percentage of 57%–71% over this stretch. Considering their inconsistent form so far, MI must:
If MI can string together 3–4 successive wins, their playoff chances will surge back into realistic territory—otherwise, they risk missing out for the first time since 2017.
While challenging, Mumbai Indians still have a path to the playoffs. It hinges on winning a majority of their remaining fixtures, smart NRR management, and full‑throttle performances from their marquee players. The next two weeks will define whether MI can turn this qualification scenario into reality.
