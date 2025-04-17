News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
mi points table ipl 2025 can mumbai indians make playoffs qualification scenarios
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 17, 2025

MI Points Table Updated After SRH Win: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
mi points table ipl 2025 can mumbai indians make playoffs qualification scenarios

The Mumbai Indians’ quest for a sixth IPL title hinges on their performance in the second half of the league stage. After a morale-boosting win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, MI’s playoff hopes have been given fresh life—but the path remains challenging. Here’s a deep dive into their MI Points Table position and the Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenarios in IPL 2025.

📊 Quick Take – MI Playoffs Chances (Updated April 17)
✅ Points: 6 from 7 matches
🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 4 from remaining 7
📉 NRR: +0.239
🔮 Playoff Chance: Decent – MI are still near the bottom and must win consistently

MI IPL 2025 Points Table Snapshot

Prior to their clash with SRH, MI sat seventh with just 4 points from 6 matches and a net run rate of +0.239. In the 33rd match on April 17, MI bowled out SRH for 162 on a sluggish surface, thanks to disciplined pace bowling and smart use of yorkers. They then chased down the target confidently with two overs to spare.

MI record in IPL 2025 (after 7 matches):

  • Matches: 7
  • Wins: 3
  • Losses: 4
  • Points: 6
  • NRR: Marginally positive

This places MI still in seventh spot, but now only 2 points behind the fourth-placed Punjab Kings, with the advantage of a marginally positive NRR.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals6510010+0.744
Gujarat Titans642008+1.081
Royal Challengers Bengaluru642008+0.672
Punjab Kings642008+0.172
Lucknow Super Giants743008+0.086
Kolkata Knight Riders734006+0.547
Mumbai Indians734006+0.239
Rajasthan Royals725004-0.714
Sunrisers Hyderabad725004-1.217
Chennai Super Kings725004-1.276

How Many Points to Qualify to Playoffs in IPL 2025?

Historically, 16 points virtually guarantee a playoff berth, meaning 8 wins from 14 games. However, teams have occasionally sneaked through with 14 points (7 wins) if their NRR holds up, like RCB in IPL 2024. For MI:

  • Target 1: 14 points (7 wins total; need 4 of 7 remaining)—puts them in contention, reliant on NRR.
  • Target 2: 16 points (8 wins total; need 5 of 7)—a safer cushion and more realistic buffer.

Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenarios

1. Run of Form

  • Back‑to‑back wins will be crucial. A string of victories against lower‑table sides can rapidly close the gap.

2. NRR Management

  • Big victories (by 20+ runs or chasing with overs to spare) will boost their NRR, which could be the tiebreaker if they finish on equal points.

3. Head‑to‑Head Matches

  • Key fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad away, Chennai Super Kings at home, and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala are effectively “four‑pointer” games that will directly impact MI’s rivals.

MI Upcoming Fixtures

DateOpponentVenue
Apr 20Chennai Super KingsWankhede (home)
Apr 23Sunrisers HyderabadUppal, Hyderabad
Apr 27Lucknow Super GiantsWankhede (home)
May 1Rajasthan RoyalsJaipur
May 6Gujarat TitansWankhede (home)
May 11Punjab KingsDharamsala
May 15Delhi CapitalsWankhede (home)

Targeting at least 4 wins from these 7 matches would bring MI to 14 points, with a mathematical chance of sneaking into the top four if their NRR holds. They do have four home games too.

ALSO READ: Why the Next 10 Days Are Crucial For Mumbai Indians, CSK, and SRH in IPL 2025?

Factors Influencing MI Playoffs Chances

  • Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness: His presence at the death overs can save multiple runs per match.
  • Top‑order Stability: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav need to provide solid starts; early wickets put pressure on the middle order.
  • All‑round Contributions: Hardik Pandya’s power‑hitting and medium‑pace can turn tight games as he has shown before.
  • Spin Resources: Current spin attack with Santner and Jacks, plus even Puthur, must contain runs and snag vital wickets on turning tracks.
  • Overseas Specialists: Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton must deliver consistent middle‑over performances.

Mumbai Indians Qualification Scenario: Is It Still Possible?

Yes—but the margin for error is minimal. To reach 14 points, MI must win at least 4 of their remaining 7 games; to hit 16 points, they need 5 wins. That translates to a win percentage of 57%–71% over this stretch. Considering their inconsistent form so far, MI must:

  1. Win all “must‑win” games against lower‑ranked teams (CSK, SRH, LSG).
  2. Steal one or two upset wins against top‑four sides (DC, GT).
  3. Maintain or improve NRR with emphatic victories.

If MI can string together 3–4 successive wins, their playoff chances will surge back into realistic territory—otherwise, they risk missing out for the first time since 2017.

READ RCB QUALIFICATION CHANCES HERE

Verdict: Will MI Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

While challenging, Mumbai Indians still have a path to the playoffs. It hinges on winning a majority of their remaining fixtures, smart NRR management, and full‑throttle performances from their marquee players. The next two weeks will define whether MI can turn this qualification scenario into reality.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

suryakumar yadav abhishek sharma ipl 2025 mi vs srh

[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav Checks Abhishek Sharma’s Pockets During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Abhishek Sharma scored 40 off 28 balls in SRH's four-wicket loss
12:53 am
Samarnath Soory
‘Could Not Digest’: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on CT 2025 Snub After Winning Consecutive POTMs in IPL 2025

‘Freedom Is Crucial’: Mohammed Siraj Explains How Champions Trophy Snub Helped Him Light Up IPL 2025

The Hyderabadi pacer is currently joint third in the wicket-takers list
12:15 am
Samarnath Soory
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: Can MI Still Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:25 pm
CX Staff Writer
can srh still qualify playoffs srh points table position vs mi ipl 2025

Can SRH Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Explore Sunrisers Hyderabad Points Table Position After MI Loss

11:29 pm
CX Staff Writer
Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals Star Tristan Stubbs Idolises This India Star Batter

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals Star Tristan Stubbs Idolises This India Star Batter

Stubbs was a revelation was last season in the DC outfit.
10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
heinrich klaasen gloves error ryan rickelton mi vs srh ipl 2025

Why Heinrich Klaasen Gloves Denied SRH Ryan Rickelton Wicket in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

10:38 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.