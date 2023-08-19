Mumbai Indians replace Shane Bond with Lasith Malinga as fast bowling coach for IPL 2024

The Sri Lankan legend will take over the role previously held by Shane Bond for the past nine seasons.

Lasith Malinga is set to rejoin the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, this time as their fast-bowling coach. He will take over the role previously held by Shane Bond for the past nine seasons.

Following his retirement in 2021, Malinga joined the Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and served as their coach for fast-bowling for two seasons. This marks Malinga's second tenure within Mumbai's support staff, as he had previously served as their mentor in 2018. In the subsequent year, Malinga made a return to the field to share bowling duties with Jasprit Bumrah. Together, they played a pivotal role in Mumbai's triumphant capture of their fourth IPL title.

Malinga boasts an impressive track record with Mumbai, securing five titles in total which includes four IPL championships (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and the 2011 Champions League T20. Across his Mumbai Indians career spanning 139 matches, Malinga amassed 195 scalps at an economy rate of 7.12. He is also the joint-sixth highest wicket-taker in the league.

Shane Bond's future with MI unsure

Shane Bond joined Mumbai in 2015 and played a pivotal role alongside Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene, who held the position of head coach from 2017 to 2022. It remains uncertain whether Bond will persist as the head coach of MI Emirates in the ILT20, which commenced in January this year. During the tournament, the franchise secured the third position on the points table amongst six teams before succumbing to a defeat in the second Qualifier against eventual champions Gujarat Giants.

With IPL teams restructuring their management ahead of the upcoming season, former India wicketkeeper and chief selector, MSK Prasad joined the Super Giants franchise in the role of strategic consultant. This conglomerate owns the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL as well as Durban's Super Giants in the SA20.

