Legendary Mumbai Indians star missing as fans pick all-time IPL XI

During a Star Sports’ show Incredible 16, Matthew Hayden, Wasim Akram, Dale Steyn and Tom Moody picked their all-time greatest IPL XI based on the past 16 seasons.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a plethora of talents over the years with several stars plying their trade in the grand T20 league. Not only that, the IPL has also been a springboard for young talents who have later gone on to become international stars.

Since its inception in 2008, it has been an illustrious 16 years of the league which has been dominated by two franchises - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (both have won 5 titles each).

Recently, during Star Sports’ show Incredible 16, the legendary Matthew Hayden, Wasim Akram, Dale Steyn and Tom Moody picked their all-time greatest playing XI based on the past 16 seasons. They selected from a list submitted 25 cricket experts across the world which also included around 70 journalists.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was named as the leader of the side that comprises five specialist batters, a wicketkeeper-batter, two all-rounders, one specialist spinner and two pure fast bowlers. Notably, the list does not future one of the biggest stalwarts of T20 cricket - Kieron Pollard.

IPL all-time XI

Australian cricketer David Warner and Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who has six IPL titles to his name form the opening pair. At number three, we have Virat Kohli, the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history. 'Mr. 360' AB de Villiers takes the fourth spot, followed by Suresh Raina.

The team has two all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the specialist spinner. The fast bowling department is led by Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Greatest IPL XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Impact Players: Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

