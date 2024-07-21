'When things get too bad, I speak up': India star breaks silence on Hardik Pandya shouting at him during IPL

The incident happened during the 2022 edition when Hardik was leading Gujarat Titans in their debut IPL campaign.

A current India star has opened up on an infamous incident that happened between him and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It happened during the 2022 edition when Hardik was leading the Gujarat Titans in their debut IPL campaign.

While Hardik managed to script history by leading the franchise to their maiden title in the first season itself, there was one such occasion that can be dubbed as a low moment for the esteemed cricketer.

The episode happened when Hardik lost his calm and shouted at talismanic pacer and his teammate Mohammed Shami on the field when the latter committed an error.

The Indian fast bowler has recently spoken up about the situation and shared how he handles similar scenarios while also highlighting his long-standing friendship with Hardik, which spans nearly ten years.

Mohammed Shami breaks silence on Hardik Pandya shouting at him during IPL

Shami broke his silence about the incident during a candid chat on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

Shami said, "I usually don't respond to such things, but when things get too bad, then I do speak up. We have a good connection and are friends. He didn't realize it at that moment. We've known each other for almost 10 years. He told me, 'I swear, I don't know what I've said.' Crores of people watch us on screen, we need to control our emotions."

While Hardik Pandya left Gujarat Titans to become the skipper of Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 season earlier this year, Shami didn't feature in the tournament due to his rehabilitation from surgery for his ankle injury.

Now, with the mega auction slated to take place ahead of the next season, Shami clearly stated that he wouldn't have any qualms if the Titans decide against retaining him despite his incredible record playing for them where he picked up 48 wickets in two seasons.

