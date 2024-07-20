Vikram Rathour reveals his first glimpse of the leader in Shubman Gill

The dynamic right-hander was recently bestowed with the captaincy reins for the Zimbabwe tour.

Talented young batter Shubman Gill is currently being groomed as India's future captain.

The dynamic right-hander was recently bestowed with the captaincy reins for the Zimbabwe tour, which took place in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

While a second-string squad was sent for the tour, Gill marshalled his troops impeccably as India dominated the five-match T20I series 4-1.

Not only that, Shubman Gill also finished as the highest run scorer in the bilateral series, amassing 170 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 125.92 with two half-centuries.

Shubman Gill is also the skipper of the Gujarat Titans franchise in the IPL and could be in the reckoning for the national role in the future.

Echoing on the same lines, former batting coach Vikram Rathour revealed to Indian Express,

“Whatever I have seen him, be it for the Gujarat Titans or in Zimbabwe (when Gill led in a T20 series), he did a good job. He has shown terrific body language, which is a must if you are leading a side. Now with the vice-captaincy, the BCCI has given him extra responsibility and I am sure he will thrive in this role.”

Shubman Gill pips Hardik Pandya as the new vice-captain of the Indian T20I team

The BCCI recently announced the respective ODI squads and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka tour.

Now, the 24-year-old has managed to earn the vice-captaincy in the T20I team for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, under new coach Gautam Gambhir.

While it was surprising to see Suryakumar Yadav eclipsing all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the captaincy role, Pandya was not even named as vice-captain with Shubman Gill taking over the responsibilities.

While the decision has already stirred debate, it's borderline shocking as well since Pandya was the deputy to Rohit Shamra in their recent T20 World Cup success.

ALSO READ: 'What signal are you...' - Former IPL analyst slams selectors for snubbing Ruturaj Gaikwad

It is understood that Hardik's workload along with his injury concerns shifted the odds in favour of Surya.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube