'Got a call from Ashu pa....:' Mohit Sharma reveals how one call from Ashish Nehra revived his IPL career

Mohit Sharma made a sensational return after missing the last two seasons of IPL (Image courtesy- Gujarat Titans twitter)

India pacer Mohit Sharma made a remarkable comeback in the Indian Premier League by bowling an economic spell of 18 runs in four overs and added two scalps to his name. Mohit provided Gujarat Titans (GT) an early break against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by picking up a wicket in just the second over. Despite missing the last two seasons of IPL, Mohit showed his prowess by dismissing Jitesh Sharma and followed it up by getting the better of Sam Curran at the death.

Speaking at the sidelines during the innings break, Mohit Sharma said, "There was excitement, but also nervousness about making a comeback after a few years. Have played domestic cricket in between. Last year I played domestic returning from a back surgery. Not many people knew I played domestic. Got a call from Ashu pa to stay with the team."

The 34-year-old further added, "I thought it would be better than staying at home (about being a net bowler for GT last year). Being a net bowler is not a bad thing. Gives you a lot of exposure. The environment at GT is brilliant."

During the IPL 2014 season, which Mohit played under MS Dhoni's captaincy in Chennai Super Kings, saw him emerge as the Purple Cap winner with 23 scalps. However, he struggled to maintain his form in the subsequent seasons.

Mohit Sharma replaced Yash Dayal in the GT Playing XI against PBKS

In today's match against Punjab Kings at Mohali, Mohit replaced Yash Dayal in the GT playing XI, who was hit for five sixes by Rinku Singh in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

ALSO READ: Comment on Umpires lands Ashwin in hot waters! Fined 25% of Match Fee

During the game, Mohit Sharma managed to get the better of PBKS wicketkeeper Jitesh, but the decision was initially given not out. However, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha convinced Hardik Pandya to review the decision, which ultimately turned out in favor of the Titans.