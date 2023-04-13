Comment on Umpires lands Ashwin in hot waters! Fined 25% of Match Fee

The incident happened during the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 12

Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 17 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 12.

Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Ashwin picked up 2 wickets for just 25 runs and hit a 22-ball 30 with the bat as he shone in Rajasthan's first win in Chennai since the inaugural season in 2008. Rajasthan became the first team in IPL 2023 to defend a sub-190 total as their spin trio of Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa choked the run flow in the middle overs.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja came up with late-overs big-hitting as they brought down the equation from 54 in 3 overs to 5 runs in the final delivery. However, Sandeep Sharma executed the yorker perfectly to deny Dhoni a big hit in the thrilling final over.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 32 from 17 balls after having hit 3 sixes but it was not enough to help CSK win in his 200th match as Chennai captain in the IPL