'Money in the drain...' - Father of IPL star recalls rude reactions to RCB bidding for his son

From April 9, 2023 to May 18, 2024, it took Yash Dayal more than a year to redeem himself. On April 9, Dayal, who was playing for Gujarat Titans last season, had 28 runs to defend in the final over and Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh was facing him. To everyone's shock, Rinku smashed five sixes off the last five balls to win the game for his side.

There was jubiliation in the KKR camp but on the other side, Yash Dayal was heartbroken. The image of him covering his eyes with a towel went viral on social media. He did not get a game for more than a month and was also released ahead of the next year's auction.

In the auction, there was a fierce bidding war between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to sign up Yash Dayal. Ultimately, the left-arm seamer went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 5 crore.

Yash Dayal's father recalls rude reactions to RCB bidding for his son

After being signed by RCB for a whopping amount, Yash Dayal's father Chandarpal Dayal revealed how his son was brutally trolled after the auction. While speaking to The Indian Express, Chandarpal Dayal recalled the time when his family had to quit almost all the WhatsApp groups due to severe trolling.

“In one of the WhatsApp groups, a person I know shared a meme, mocking Yash for conceding five sixes and I still remember what he wrote with the picture ‘Prayagraj Express ki kahaani shuru hone se pehle hi khatam ho gayi (The story of Prayagraj Express got over even before it began),'” Chandarpal Dayal told The Indian Express.

“It never stopped, we as a family literally quit all WhatsApp groups, barring our family one. Even when RCB picked him in the auction for Rs 5 crore, I remember someone saying ‘Paise naale mei baha aaye Bangalore waale (The franchise threw the money in the drain)’. We live in a world where even if you switch off from social media, you will end up seeing all kinds of stuff,” he further added.

Yash Dayal bowled the crucial last over of the match between RCB and CSK and helped RCB reach the playoffs. In the final over, CSK required 17 runs to qualify for the next stage with one of the world's best finishers MS Dhoni on strike. Dhoni smashed the first ball for a massive six out of the stadium to put Dayal under severe pressure.

But the 26-year-old quick held his nerve and dismissed Dhoni with a slower ball on the next delivery. Shardul Thakur joined Ravindra Jadeja in the crease with CSK needing 11 runs from 4 balls. But Dayal had found his rhythm now. He bowled four consecutive slower balls to concede just just one run in the next four balls to finish a fantastic turnaround for RCB.

