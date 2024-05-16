WATCH: MS Dhoni bowls leg-spin in the nets ahead of a high-octane clash against RCB

A video posted by the official handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw MS Dhoni bowling leg-spin in the nets ahead of a high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

A video posted by the official handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw MS Dhoni bowling leg-spin in the nets ahead of a high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the clip, Dhoni takes a small stride in his run-up and bowls a couple of low-pace deliveries to the batter.

The video has received ample traction from Dhoni and CSK fans, who crave to get a small glimpse of their favourite star on and off the field. This whole season has been all about Dhoni and his antics, and the former CSK captain has also flourished with the willow while batting in the lower order.

When Dhoni used to bowl a few overs in his heydays, he was a medium pacer who could deceive batters with his sharp lines and lengths. He also has a solitary wicket in ODIs and has bowled 22 overs in international cricket.

As the video shows, Dhoni might just be having some fun by bowling in the camp, and it can also provide some batting practice to the batters in the lineup. While the fans hope to see him bowl, Dhoni is unlikely to roll his arms in the match against RCB in Bengaluru or future encounters if CSK qualify for playoffs.

CSK need to defeat RCB to advance to the knockout phase

Chennai Super Kings have won seven matches but need to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the penultimate day of the league stage phase to advance to the knockout phase. However, they can also qualify even if they lose but will want a few scenarios to go their way in that case.

First of all, CSK need to keep the losing margin less than 18 runs if they bowl first. If they bat first and score 200, RCB should not reach the target within 18.1 overs to have equal points as RCB but a better net run rate.4

It would keep CSK in fourth place due to a better NRR, but the ideal thing would be to get a win. A victory will seal their spot in the playoffs where they will face one of Rajasthan Royals (RR) or Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The rain is also predicted during the match hours. CSK won’t mind a washout, for they will qualify if no result comes out with 15 points.

