Watch: MS Dhoni's hilarious reaction after refusing Deepak Chahar's request for autograph

The legend was involved in a funny interaction with his CSK teammate and pacer as he requested him for an autograph on the shirt following win in the IPL 2023 finale.

As the rain-marred IPL 2023 finale turned out to be his fitting farewell game with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) storming past the finish line, legendary skipper MS Dhoni became the point of attention for everyone.

With all signs indicating it to be CSK captain's last game, nobody wanted to miss out on his own 'Dhoni moment' and express their gratitude to him as the famed franchise lifted their fifth title against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) deep on Monday (May 29) night after an extensive delay.

Of those thankful for sharing the field with the great wicketkeeper-batter was CSK's lead pacer Deepak Chahar, who ended up being part of a funny incident where he wanted MS Dhoni to sign his autograph onto his shirt but the legend kept refusing it.

Taking a black pen to him while Dhoni was busy in a chat with BCCI apex council member Rajiv Shukla in the aftermath of CSK's famous victory, Chahar pleaded with the man to give him an autograph. But Dhoni, tired of being circled around by people since the match got over, kept moving away in scenes that triggered instant laughter.

Dhoni's funny refusal to autograph request by Chahar

Ultimately, however, the CSK captain obliged to the request and gave Chahar his autograph. But MS Dhoni's refusal made for hilarious scenes as he even complained to Shukla on being troubled by his teammate. Shukla, too, laughed the moment out and gave Chahar a pat on the back.

The clip of the incident has gone viral since it came out as fans continue to try and savour every possible Dhoni moment they can while the legend approaches his sunset in playing capacity.

Deepak Chahar came for autograph and MS Dhoni reaction 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/n0xMu2KlOq — 🎰 (@StanMSD) May 29, 2023



Chances are quite bright of IPL 2023 final being Dhoni's last game. However, the legend has made no formal decision in this regard and is waiting pragmatically to see how his body holds up in ten months' time when CSK regear towards IPL 2024.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL."

"A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," he added.