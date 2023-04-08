WATCH: MS Dhoni does it again! Gets DRS call right to increase miseries of Suryakumar Yadav

MS Dhoni once again gave a testament of why he is one of the sharpest minds in cricket

Dhoni showed his presence of mind and reviewed a decision to send danger-man Suryakumar Yadav bag to the dugout

In the ongoing high-octane fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, CSK skipper MS Dhoni once again gave a testament of why he is one of the sharpest minds in cricket. Dhoni showed his presence of mind and reviewed a decision to send MI danger-man Suryakumar Yadav bag to the dugout.

New to the crease, Yadav decided to sweep at a Mitchell Santner delivery going down leg. Dhoni collected the ball and followed up with a loud appeal. MSD's accurate decision-making with the Decision Reveiw System (DRS), popularly heralded by his fans as the called Dhoni Review System by his fans came to the fore once again.

The umpire, Nikhil Patwardhan signaled a wide, however, Dhoni turned back the clock and like previous times, called for the DRS immediately.

Upon checking the replays, UltraEdge confirmed that the ball indeed had brushed SKY's glove on its way to Dhoni. As a result, third umpire Daniel Patwardhan overturned the decision. The wicket saw MI slip to 67 for three wickets in the eighth over.

Suryakumar Yadav began walking off as soon as Dhoni opted for DRS

Similar to Dhoni, SKY too knew he was gone and soon began to walk off as soon as Dhoni challenged the decision. The replay showed there was a thin nick as well, and the umpire was required to change the decision, resulting in SKY departing after scoring just 1 run off two deliveries.

ALSO READ: No England players! SURPRISING revelations at MI vs CSK toss

The fans in the crowd went berserk after that as they began to recollect old memories of how Dhoni used to do the same day in and day out while representing the Men in Blue.