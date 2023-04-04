MS Dhoni issues stern warning, asks CSK bowlers to cut extras or play under new captain

The legendary Chennai Super Kings skipper brought his unmatched style and humour into play and issued a warning to his bowling unit even as the team over LSG.

Even as his team overcame their opening game loss and beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chepauk this Monday (April 3) in IPL 2023, MS Dhoni wore a slightly displeased outlook about the number of extras Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gave away in a high-scoring contest.

In his own calm outer demeanour that belied the disappointment inside, Dhoni expressed a sense of intolerance or running out of patience with his inexperienced attack for giving away a whopping 13 wides and 3 no-balls.

CSK did manage to keep the Super Giants at bay by 12 runs even as the opposition responded to their daunting 217/7 with 205/7 of their own. But their ever-pragmatic skipper wasn't happy about the extra balls and runs they conceded, which perhaps brought the two teams closer than ideal for him.

He was displeased to such an extent that MS Dhoni said his CSK troops might have to prepare to "play a under a new captain" if they can't curb down the extras. There was an obvious sense of frustration, but one expressed with his inimitable style and made for great viewing.

MS Dhoni's amusing remarks on CSK giving extras

Speaking to former India cricketer and commentator Murali Karthik at the post-match presentation ceremony, MS Dhoni said his bowling unit will have to bowl at least a less number of wides and hopefully no balls to ensure they aren't giving the opposition extras that may tilt the scales the other way around.

Fail to do so over the forthcoming league games, and Dhoni said his bowlers may have to play under a new captain as he can't continue tolerating those extras and may give one more warning before his off the job.

"One more thing I think they will have to bowl may be less wides and no balls because we are bowling too many extra deliveries," Dhoni said.

"Or they will have to be ready to play under a new captain at some point in time (smirks). It will be my second warning and I will be off," he added.



