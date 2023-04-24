"They are trying to give me a farewell," MS Dhoni provides another indication of his retirement

MS Dhoni thanked the Kolkata crowd for coming in huge numbers to support him while also hinting at his retirement plans.

MS Dhoni has provided enough indications that IPL 2023 might well be his last in competitive cricket.

Every time an IPL season has kicked off in the last three years, there have been speculations around the retirement of the legendary MS Dhoni, who had already put down the curtains on his illustrious international career in 2020. MS Dhoni has provided enough indications that IPL 2023 might well be his last in competitive cricket.

MS Dhoni has been a constant in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League and continued leading the yellow army with brilliance even after he retired from the international arena. Under his able leadership, CSK also managed to clinch their fourth title in 2021 and are going strong this season as well.

Everywhere Dhoni goes to play, his fans are lined-up in advance to see their idol do his thing on and off the field. Along the same lines, a number of CSK fans were seen donning the yellow jersey at the iconic Eden Gardens during the game against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

At Eden, it is arduous to spot a single fan not supporting their home team KKR, but on Sunday (April 23), a yellow sea was formed due to a single person, MS Dhoni. The CSK skipper exclaimed that “they are giving him a farewell”, which again indicates that his retirement might well be around the corner.

MS Dhoni makes a big revelation about his retirement

MS Dhoni receives immense love and affection everywhere he plays around the globe. However, even non-CSK fans seem to be cheering for him, as they feel that this could be the last of Dhoni at this level.

MS Dhoni thanked the Kolkata crowd for coming in huge numbers to support him while also hinting at his retirement plans.

“I will just say thanks for the support. They came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” exclaimed the 41-year-old in the post-match presentation.

Using the word ‘farewell’ must have definitely saddened all his fans and well-wishers. No one wants MS Dhoni to retire, but it’s inevitable.