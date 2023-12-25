Three overseas players set to be denied NOC for IPL after board takes disciplinary action

The ever-growing franchise cricket market has not only taken the central stage but also attracted players to let their national interests go in order to make more money in relatively less time.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is already the most significant competition in cricket, for every player wants to be part of it at some stage of their careers.

The ever-growing franchise cricket market has not only taken the central stage but also attracted players to let their national interests go in order to make more money in relatively less time. The league cricket has expanded so wide that a couple of new tournament starts every month, providing plenty of opportunities to worldwide players. If not already, league cricket will take over international cricket very soon, with players prioritising leagues over national teams.

The players like Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock have shown the mindset of current players and the generation to follow. While the national boards are trying to keep their players away from luring towards lucrative franchise deals, it’s impossible to contain them for a long time. Everyone runs after money, and it would be harsh to blame the players for doing precisely that by using their superior talent.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is already the most significant competition in cricket, for every player wants to be part of it at some stage of their careers. The league has changed the lives of several players while also providing a stage for the budding cricketers to showcase their expertise. Even the foreign players want to be a part of cricket’s biggest carnival and are even ready to turn down central contracts.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's undisclosed IPL 2024 transfer fee revealed: Reports

The other leagues are also gaining pace slowly, and the cases of players denying national contracts are increasing rapidly. Along the same lines, a similar case from Afghanistan has popped up. As many as three players tried rejecting national contracts and were reprimanded by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Afghanistan stars set to miss next IPL season

The ACB has decided to deny No Object Certificates (NOCs) for two years and delay the 2024 annual contract of three Afghanistan players - Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq, who will be without a national contract in 2024. The development took place after these players expressed their wish to be exempted from signing the national contracts, starting on the first day next year. The ACB has decided to take disciplinary measures against them since they prefer their personal interest over the national team.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to delay the 2024 annual central contracts for national players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq Mureed. Additionally, the Board has opted not to grant them No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the next two years following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts,” read a statement released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The current NOCs of these players will also be revoked immediately. It is a major setback for all three players. It’s worth noting that they were all part of various franchises across the globe.

The news also means all three Afghanistan players will miss the next season of the Indian Premier League. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was bought at a base price of INR 2 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 auction. Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq were already with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.