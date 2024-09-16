Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler snares 9 wickets to help his team register an emphatic win

A Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster put on a magnificent show in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, a pre-season competition for state teams. He was absolutely unplayable with the ball while representing Goa in the game and wreaked havoc.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, snared as many as nine wickets during the game between KSCA XI and Goa. He took 9 wickets in the contest while conceding only 87 runs in 26.3 overs in both innings combined.

Arjun took five wickets for 41 runs in 13 overs in the first innings at an economy rate of 3.15, playing a crucial role in bundling KSCA XI on a mere 103. Later, in the second innings, he snared four wickets for 55 runs at an economy rate of 5.50 in ten overs as KSCA XI were all out on 121.

He was the best bowler from either side and played a crucial role in making his team register an emphatic victory over KSCA XI. In fact, Arjun was the best player in the game, showing terrific skillsets throughout the game.

Goa defeated KSCA XI by an innings and 189 runs

In the game, Goa registered a comprehensive victory by an innings and 189 runs against KSCA XI. Bowling first, they bundled the KSCA XI on a mere 103 in 36.5 overs, and apart from Arjun Tendulkar, Rutvik Naik also bowled well for his three wickets.

In reply, Goa put on a strong batting display in their first innings, posting 413 in 121 overs - thanks to a magnificent century from Abhinav Tejrana, who scored 109 runs in 190 balls, including 12 boundaries and two maximums. Manthan Khutkar also played well for his 69, and several other batters got starts to take their team to a whopping score.

Batting again, KSCA XI again put on a disappointing batting show. They could only assemble 121 runs in 30.4 overs.

Apart from Arjun Tendulkar, Rutvik Naik also got four wickets in the second innings. KSCA XI never looked in the contest; it was one-way traffic from start to end.

