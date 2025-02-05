Mumbai Indians Duo Warm Up for IPL 2025 by Helping SA20 Sister Franchise to Tournament Finals

MI Cape Town won the match quite comfortably by 39 runs and qualified for the finals.

Ryan Rickelton and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians get into form for IPL 2025 after putting in outstanding performances for MI Cape Town in SA20 to reach the final.

MI signed Trent Boult for INR 12.50 crore and Ryan Rickelton for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Rickelton’s Impactful Knock in the Playoffs

In Qualifier 1 against the Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town batted first, with Ryan Rickelton opening the innings. He scored 44 off 27 balls, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 162.96. He, along with Rassie van der Dussen, built an opening partnership of 77.

His innings provided a strong start, helping the team reach 199 by the end of 20 overs. In the tournament, Rickelton has played only 7 matches but has already scored 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 175.14, including three half-centuries. He has been a key player for his team.

Trent Boult Strikes in the Playoffs

In the second innings, Trent Boult took 2 wickets for MI Cape Town, dismissing the dangerous Mitchell Owen and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He finished with figures of 4 overs, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.5. Although he was not at his best before this, he was good enough to step up for the big game by taking two important wickets.

MI Cape Town won the match quite comfortably by 39 runs and qualified for the finals. Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan, who will represent Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, both took 2 wickets for MI Cape Town in the same match and also played a big role in getting their team on the winning side.

