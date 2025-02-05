News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Mumbai Indians Duo Warm Up for IPL 2025 by Helping SA20 Sister Franchise to Tournament Finals
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: February 5, 2025

Mumbai Indians Duo Warm Up for IPL 2025 by Helping SA20 Sister Franchise to Tournament Finals

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

MI Cape Town won the match quite comfortably by 39 runs and qualified for the finals.

Mumbai Indians Duo Warm Up for IPL 2025 by Helping SA20 Sister Franchise to Tournament Finals

Ryan Rickelton and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians get into form for IPL 2025 after putting in outstanding performances for MI Cape Town in SA20 to reach the final.

MI signed Trent Boult for INR 12.50 crore and Ryan Rickelton for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Rickelton’s Impactful Knock in the Playoffs

In Qualifier 1 against the Paarl Royals, MI Cape Town batted first, with Ryan Rickelton opening the innings. He scored 44 off 27 balls, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 162.96. He, along with Rassie van der Dussen, built an opening partnership of 77.

His innings provided a strong start, helping the team reach 199 by the end of 20 overs. In the tournament, Rickelton has played only 7 matches but has already scored 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 175.14, including three half-centuries. He has been a key player for his team.

ALSO READ:

Trent Boult Strikes in the Playoffs

In the second innings, Trent Boult took 2 wickets for MI Cape Town, dismissing the dangerous Mitchell Owen and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He finished with figures of 4 overs, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.5. Although he was not at his best before this, he was good enough to step up for the big game by taking two important wickets.

MI Cape Town won the match quite comfortably by 39 runs and qualified for the finals. Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan, who will represent Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, both took 2 wickets for MI Cape Town in the same match and also played a big role in getting their team on the winning side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Latest news

Related posts

Strongest Delhi Capitals (DC) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

Strongest Delhi Capitals (DC) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed: Mitchell Starc to Lead

Let's take a look at the Delhi Capitals' strongest bowling lineup for IPL 2025.
February 5, 2025
Sagar Paul
Lucknow Super Giants Prepare Roadmap to Fitness for Young India Pace Sensation Ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants Prepare Roadmap to Fitness for Young India Pace Sensation Ahead of IPL 2025

He won Player of the Match in two of his first three games of IPL, consistently bowling at 150kph-plus.
February 5, 2025
Sagar Paul
RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore

4 Domestic Players in Red-Hot Form Who Are in the RCB Squad for IPL 2025

There are some how are on the international radar after consistently performing
February 5, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Ricky Ponting Reveals PBKS Overpaid for Shreyas Iyer

Ricky Ponting Reveals PBKS Overpaid for India Star To Deny Him Going To Rival Franchise

He was one of the most sought-after names in the IPL 2025 auction.
February 4, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Lungi Ngidi RCB IPL 2025 Naveen Ul Haq

4 Replacements RCB Can Consider For Lungi Ngidi If He’s Injured For IPL 2025 Ft. Naveen Ul Haq

While he is back playing in the SA20 and not injured right now, Ngidi has missed 50 percent of the matches for Paarl Royals in the SA20 2025 season.
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
While they have a set core in the top-order batting and the lower-order finishers, the Gujarat Titans added smart signings.

Strongest Gujarat Titans (GT) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

While they have a set core in the top-order batting and the lower-order finishers, the Gujarat Titans added smart signings.
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy