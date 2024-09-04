Mumbai Indians batting prodigy takes four-wicket haul to showcase all-round skill ahead of IPL 2025 auction

A Mumbai Indians (MI) young sensation showcased his bowling skills during the third unofficial ODI between South Africa A and Sri Lanka A in Potchefstroom.

A Mumbai Indians (MI) young sensation showcased his bowling skills during the third unofficial ODI between South Africa A and Sri Lanka A in Potchefstroom. While he is primarily a batter, the player displayed his all-round game, which must impress the selectors.

Among the finest young talents in world cricket, Dewald Brevis bowled exceptionally well to snare as many as four wickets against Sri Lanka A to derail their innings. He completed his 10-over quota and conceded only 46 runs, dismissing quality batters in the opponent team.

He got the better of Lahiru Udara, who batted well for his 90 in 94 deliveries, and Nuwanidu Fernando, who also scored a run-a-ball half-century. Later, Brevis also sent Sahan Arachchige and Pawan Rathnayake back to derail Sri Lanka A’s innings.

Brevis got all the big wickets and helped his team restrict Sri Lanka A to 308/6 when the total could have been bigger on a nice batting deck. While he could only score nine runs while batting in the second innings, his impact with the ball was massive enough to earn him accolades.

South Africa A defeated Sri Lanka A by five wickets

After restricting Sri Lanka A to 308/6 in the first innings, South Africa A flexed their batting prowess by churning out a clinical show. David Bedingham scored a marvellous ton, remaining unbeaten on 188 in 129 balls, including 20 fours and five sixes.

The captain, Matthew Breetzke (36), and Meeka eel Prince (31), also played decent hands to help their team chase down the target within 43 overs while losing only five wickets. It was a terrific batting effort, especially from Bedingham to make Sri Lanka A’s bowling unit look feeble.

However, South Africa A lost the series despite this win, for they lost the first two unofficial ODIs. Sri Lanka A won the series 2-1 and would be happy with their efforts throughout the series.

The two teams will now face each other in two unofficial Tests. The rubber starts on September 8 in Kimberley, with the caravan moving to Benoni for the final game of the tour.

