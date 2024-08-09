Mumbai Indians' revenue doubles up in FY24; More than INR 100 crore in Profit

Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Mumbai Indians might have not had the season they expected last season during IPL 2024, finishing at the bottom of the ten-team points table with only 4 wins from 10 games.

However, fiscally, the Reliance Industries-owned (RIL) franchise managed to double up their revenue in FY 2024, reporting a profit of over INR 100 crore.

Indiawin Sports, a company under billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), generated a revenue of ₹737 crore in FY24, with a net profit of ₹109 crore, as reported in the annual statement of India's largest conglomerate.

The Mumbai Indians earned ₹10.8 crore from sponsorships and approximately ₹92.79 crore from event management, which mainly includes ticket sales.

In FY23, Indiawin Sports had a turnover of ₹358.79 crore but incurred a loss of ₹49.5 crore.

Mumbai Indians undergoing a transition phase

Speaking about Mumbai Indians (MI), the franchise is currently undergoing a transition. The MI management decided to change their leadership ahead of last season when they brought over Gujarat Titans skipper and their homegrown talent Hardik Pandya and handed over the captaincy duties from Rohit Sharma to the all-rounder.

However, Pandya's homecoming wasn't a smooth experience as he failed to guide the team to the epitome of success in his first season as MI captain.

Not only that, Pandya was the victim of boos from the Mumbai fans as well, which clearly showed the dissent and unhappiness at the franchise's decision.

Now with a mega-auction lined up next ahead of the next season (IPL 2025), it will be interesting to see which players the franchise will opt to retain and the ones they target from the auction pool.

Multiple reports have claimed that Rohit Sharma, who led MI to all of their 5 titles might find a new franchise for the next IPL edition.

