Former Mumbai Indians seamer set to make international comeback after three-year absence

The Mumbai Indians cricketer last played for his country in 2021.

In a recent development coming in, a former Mumbai Indians (MI) star is set to make his international return, following a three-year absence.

Australian seamer Riley Meredith, who was picked up by the MI franchise ahead of IPL 2022 for INR 1 crore, is in line to represent his country again after getting called up to face Scotland next month for a three-match T20I series after premier pacer Josh Hazlewood suffered a calf injury.

This has now opened the doors for Meredith, who played the last of his six games for Australia in 2021.

Josh Hazlewood, the only member of Australia's 'big three' fast bowlers originally set to participate in the entire UK limited-overs tour, sustained a minor right calf strain during a training session in Sydney earlier this week on Tuesday (August 20).

ALSO READ: Two tied Super Overs: Former RCB teammates involved as rival captains in ultimate tie in Maharaja KSCA T20

Josh Hazlewood expected to return for England series

Though the injury is not serious, the 33-year-old Hazlewood is anticipated to rejoin the team for the T20 and ODI series against England starting on September 11 "following a short period of rehabilitation," as confirmed by a Cricket Australia representative.

Hazlewood will join Mitchell Starc in sitting out the Scotland series which precedes the England series. Starc is expected to return for the ODI matches against England on September 19, while Pat Cummins will miss the entire tour.

In Cummins' absence, Mitch Marsh is leading both teams, with Cummins preparing for the upcoming Test series against India after a demanding stretch as captain of the Test and ODI squads.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube