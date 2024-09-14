Mumbai Indians' Scouting Gem Dazzles in Duleep Trophy, Picks up a five-wicket haul

A Mumbai Indians (MI) star was absolutely brilliant with the ball during the 4th match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 between India B and India C in Anantapur.

A Mumbai Indians (MI) star was absolutely brilliant with the ball during the 4th match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 between India B and India C in Anantapur. He bowled a sensational spell when nothing seemed to work for India C, providing them the upper hand.

Anshul Kamboj, who joined Mumbai Indians at his base price of INR 20 Lakh in the IPL 2024 auction, took a magnificent five-wicket haul for India C on the third day. He ended the day with 5/66, taking all the first five wickets in the innings.

He first broke a fine opening stand of 129 runs by dismissing Narayan Jagadeesan, who scored 70 runs. That triggered a mini-collapse, and Anshul went on to take four more massive wickets.

Also Read: Former India pacer removed as Kenya head coach one month after appointment

He sent back Musheer Khan (1), Sarfaraz Khan (16), Rinku Singh (6), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) to complete his maiden five-for in First Class cricket. From 129/0, India B slipped to 194/5 - thanks to a terrific bowling effort from Anshul, delivering a world-class spell on a placid track when nothing was happening for the bowling team.

India B trail by 216 runs after the close of Day 3

After batting first, India C posted a massive 525 runs on the board - thanks to a terrific century by Ishan Kishan, who scored 111 runs with the help of 14 boundaries and three maximums. Manav Suthar (82), Baba Indrajith (78), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) also made valuable contributions with their willow.

India B also started well in their first innings, forming a 129-run opening partnership before Anshul Kamboj bowled a threatening spell. Even after Kamboj stopped his carnage, other India C bowlers started bowling well and kept picking wickets.

Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed Washington Sundar on score of 13, whereas Mayank Markande sent Sai Kishore back on 21. The day ended with Abhimanyu Easwaran (143) and Rahul Chahar (18) on the crease.

Telegram Group Join Now

The score reads 309/7, with India B trailing by 216 runs in the first dig. Given how well the openers batted, they would have been better placed if not for Anshul Kamboj’s magnificent spell.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.