Mumbai Indians sign English speedster as a like-for-like replacement for Aussie pacer

In a recent development coming in, heavyweights Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed an English speedster as a replacement player ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The news was confirmed by the league website earlier today.

The five-time IPL winners secured the services of the England pacer for his base price of INR 50 lakhs. Luke Wood will come in as a like-for-like replacement for Australia's Jason Behrendorff.

Confirming the developments, the official press release statement read, "Mumbai Indians name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff. Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name. Wood will join MI for INR 50 Lac."

Luke Wood joins a solid pace batter in MI

The 28-year-old England fast bowler has been in incredible form of late. Wood has made a significant impact in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 9), showcasing his exceptional skills and contributing notably to his team's (Peshawar Zalmi's) performances.

His performance was not just limited to taking wickets but also showed great control and discipline in his bowling, which helped in restricting the opposition's scoring rate.

Luke Wood's performances in the PSL 2024 have not only highlighted his growth as a fast bowler but also underscored his potential to be a significant asset for England in the international arena.

He will be joining the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka, Hardik Pandya in the pace attack but it remains to be seen if MI hands him his IPL debut or not.

