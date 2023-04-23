'IPL Trophy mandatory to report FIR:' Mumbai Police brutally trolls Punjab Kings

The official handle of the Punjab Kings’ team tweeted a witty tweet, tagging the formal handle of Mumbai Police after Arshdeep Singh’s brilliance in the end overs.

It was a brutal reply by the Mumbai Police’s official handle, as the Mumbai Indians’ fans gave likes and retweets in bulk to this quoted tweet.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were involved in a high-scoring encounter, with Punjab Kings prevailing by 13 runs in the end. While the home team, Mumbai Indians, lost the game, the crowd was served a fascinating contest between two quality teams at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The stand-in Punjab Kings’ captain, Sam Curran, played a terrific knock of 55 runs, with Jitesh Sharma playing a fine 25-run cameo in the slog overs. In reply, Mumbai Indians were looking set to end up on the winning side, but Arshdeep Singh’s brilliance cut their hopes short in the end.

Arshdeep Singh bowled pinpoint yorkers in his final over, breaking two stumps on consecutive deliveries to dismiss Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera, respectively. His sensational bowling display impressed one and all following the game from any point in the world, as Arshdeep ended up with his second-best career figures in Indian Premier League (IPL).

The official handle of the Punjab Kings’ team tweeted a witty tweet, tagging the formal handle of Mumbai Police after Arshdeep Singh’s brilliance in the end overs. In reply, Mumbai Police gave them a perfect response by quoting the tweet, impressing all Twitter users, particularly the Mumbai Indians supporters, severely.

Mumbai Police trolls Punjab Kings brutally after the game

Social media is a place where the trolling is at its peak during match hours, particularly in the Indian Premier League. No one goes easy on the trolls and tries to negate it as much as possible by giving fitting replies.

Along the same lines, Punjab Kings’ social media handlers, who were obviously happy after the victory, sent down a funny tweet, reading “Hey Mumbai Police, we'd like to report a crime” with the picture of the stump, which was shattered by Arshdeep Singh in the 20th over. Before the Punjab Kings’ fans could enjoy it to the fullest, Mumbai Police came up with a superb counter-reply.

Like Addhar for Indian citizens, trophy is mandatory for IPL franchise to report a FIR. https://t.co/Ra2WY4RywD — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolicee) April 22, 2023



Quoting the original tweet of Punjab Kings, the Mumbai police wrote, “Like Addhar for Indian citizens, trophy is mandatory for IPL franchise to report a FIR.” It was a brutal reply by the Mumbai Police’s official handle, as the Mumbai Indians’ fans gave likes and retweets in bulk to this quoted tweet.

ALSO READ: 'Brainless': Former India player lashes out at KL Rahul after the loss against Gujarat Titans

The IPL has started to heat up. Expect more such banters from various accounts throughout the course of the competition.