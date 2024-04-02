'What does he have to do' - Former India player slams BCCI on Rohit Sharma captaincy saga

Rohit Sharma bagged a golden duck in Mumbai Indians' third straight loss of IPL 2024. They are the only team who are yet to win a match.

Ever since Rohit Sharma has lost his Mumbai Indians captaincy, there have been many former cricketers and cricket pundits who have slammed the decision. Rohit Sharma, who has led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles was removed from the captaincy with Hardik Pandya taking his position.

It's been almost four months that the decision was announced by Mumbai Indians management but it is still not going down well.with some of the former cricketers.Now that Mumbai Indians have lost their opening three matches of IPL 2024 and are the only winless team of the competition so far, the pressure is mounting on them with criticism from all the sides.

Najot Singh Sidhu slams BCCI on Rohit Sharma captaincy saga

While speaking on Star Sports Press Room show, former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed BCCI for not announcing the decision earlier that Rohit Sharma will be India's captain at T20 World Cup 2024. It is to be noted that BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed only in February that Rohit Sharma will be India's captain for the marquee tournament.

"Nobody can digest the fact that India’s hero, India’s captain, is not the captain of our franchise. ‘What wrong has he done?’ is what fans of the franchise would be thinking. But what does he have to do? There is nothing that succeeds like success," Sidhu said.

"If he had won these two matches, there wouldn’t have been any noise. If India would have announced earlier in October that Rohit Sharma would return as the India T20I captain in 2024, then the franchise might not have taken the call. Because they would have thought that how can India captain not be the captain of the franchise," Sidhu added.

Rohit Sharma bagged a golden duck in Mumbai Indians' third match of the competition against Rajasthan Royals. This was MI's first home game of the season. But they could manage only 125/9 in their 20 overs, with captain Hardik Pandya top-scoring with 34 runs off 21 balls.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals fumbled but were in control for the most part of their chase. They reached the target in just 15.4 overs, thus boosting their net run rate as well. Riyan Parag continued his sensational run in IPL 2024 with an unbeaten 54 off 39 balls. Trent Boult was adjudged Player of the Match for bagging three wickets in a sensational new-ball spell.

