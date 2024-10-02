Not just Dhoni: Five former India players who become uncapped per new IPL law ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

We look at five Indian players who become uncapped per the new IPL law ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

The BCCI has decided to reinstate the uncapped player rule ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, allowing teams to treat players who haven’t played for India or don’t have BCCI’s central contract for five years as uncapped. It was scrapped before the IPL 2022 auction but has been brought back to clear roads for MS Dhoni to continue.

However, not only Dhoni, but several other Indian players fall into this category, something teams can benefit from. Several young and experienced players who have played a handful of games at the top level have been with each franchise.

We look at five Indian players who become uncapped per the new IPL law ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma has been a revelation since joining Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023. He bowled tough overs and still maintained consistency, something that worked brilliantly for RR.

He made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015, and his last fixture also came in the same year, meaning he last played for India nine years ago. Given how valuable Indian pacers are, Sandeep will press a case to be retained in the uncapped category, especially since he also has vast experience playing the league.

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra, among the finest spinners in the league, was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season, even though he didn’t get many opportunities. His last India outing came in 2017 in a T20I against England and will be eligible to be retained as an uncapped player.

Given that the Impact Player rule will continue in the upcoming cycle, Amit can continue in the coming seasons. With his vast experience and top-quality skillsets, he still has a lot to offer.

Mohit Sharma

Like Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma also found a second peak and performed exceptionally well for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023. His final India appearance came in 2015 when he played an ODI at Wankhede.

Given he performed well during his stint with GT, Mohit can be an option to retain for the 2022 champions. His auction price might be close to the retention price of INR 4 crore.

Piyush Chawla

2023 was a season of comebacks, and Piyush Chawla was another veteran who made a solid comeback. He emerged as Mumbai Indians’ best spinner and made inroads consistently for them.

Experience 👌



Piyush Chawla strikes with big wickets of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen ⚡️#SRH are now 5 down!



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvSRH | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/xomNWyjqRH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2024

His last international fixture came in 2012 during a T20I against England in Wankhede. MI can opt to retain a seasoned spinner and continue with his services in the coming season.

Mayank Markande

Unfortunately, a young spinner finds a place in this list. Mayank Markande has played only a solitary game for India, which came back in 2019 during a T20I against Australia.

Deceived and How!



A beaut of a delivery THAT by Mayank Markande 🔥



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/0NT6FhLKg8#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/bgvGctoeCN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

SRH had a range of match-winners during IPL 2024, but all of them are capped, and Nitish Kumar Reddy might also become capped soon. Hence, SRH can opt to retain Markande in the uncapped category and won’t have to search for a wrist-spinner in the auction.

