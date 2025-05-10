News
Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Picks Priyansh Arya as the Emerging Talent of IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Not Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Former India Captain Picks THIS Player as the Emerging Talent of IPL 2025

He has scored 417 runs in 12 matches of this season so far.

Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Picks Priyansh Arya as the Emerging Talent of IPL 2025

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has picked the Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya as the emerging talent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In an interview with India Today, the former BCCI president was asked to share his views on how the IPL brings forth new talents every year and provides a much-needed stage for the youngsters.

Like this year, the story has mostly been around the 14-year-old prodigy of the Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He even notched up the second-fastest century (101 runs off 38 balls) of this cash-rich league in his debut IPL season.

Sourav Ganguly on Priyansh Arya

The former India captain acknowledged the league’s contribution for the past 18 years of bringing in new and young talents into the international circuit. Apart from Suryavanshi, he applauded the PBKS player Priyansh for having a smashing debut IPL season.

“IPL has been providing talents for the past 18 years, in the T20 format, and will continue to do so in the future. India is such a vast country, there are so many talents here. So you’ll get good cricketers from every season of this league. Not only Suryavanshi, the opener of Punjab, the left-handed batter – Priyansh Arya, have you seen him batting? He has been outstanding,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Notably, the southpaw has put up 417 runs in 12 matches at a blistering strike rate of 194.86 in this season so far. His heroics also include a blazing 42-ball-103 knock against the Chennai Super Kings.

Ganguly also praised Priyansh’s opening partner Prabhsimran Singh for putting up a great show in this IPL edition. The 24-year-old has notched up 487 runs at a strike rate of 170.88 so far.

“Prabhsimran Singh also played very well. So every team has such new emerging players. This is why IPL is the best league in the cricketing world and this will continue in the future too,” he added.

When will IPL 2025 resume?

The BCCI has suspended the ongoing IPL 2025 season amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Previously, the clash between PBKS and the Delhi Capitals was also abandoned for security threats. As per a statement from the IPL, the tournament is set to resume after a week.

