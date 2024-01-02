7 Overseas Players unlucky to remain unsold in the IPL 2024 auction

While several foreign players landed an IPL deal, a few failed to get into any team. There were some quality cricketers in the auction, but the teams chose to ignore them for various reasons. Some of them were in hot form, landing at the event.

The IPL 2024 auction is done and dusted, and the teams have finalised their squads. A total of 72 players were sold as the teams splurged cash to buy some big-name players. The auction season witnessed a series of record-breaking moments as some of the most talented players in the game went under the hammer. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins stood out, earning themselves massive paycheques.

While several foreign players landed an IPL deal, a few failed to get into any team. There were some quality cricketers in the auction, but the teams chose to ignore them for various reasons. Some of them were in hot form, landing at the event.

In this segment, we have a look at overseas players who were unlucky to remain unsold in the IPL 2024 auction.

Josh Inglis (Australia)

In what was one of the most significant surprises, Josh Inglis remained unsold in the IPL 2024 auction. The Aussie batter played a key role in Australia’s successful campaign and also hit a century against India in the series just after the World Cup. Several teams wanted a wicketkeeper batter, and Inglis would have fitted in nicely, but no team went after him.

That's a looooong way back, Josh Inglis! 🚀 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/x2Oqbz3rq4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2023

Inglis put his base price at INR 2 crore. In his 100-innings T20 career, Inglis has 2687 runs at an average of 31.61 and a strike rate of 148.78. He also has struck 17 fifties and three centuries.

Steven Smith (Australia)

Steven Smith might be a Test specialist, but he has often landed an IPL deal. However, Smith found no buyers this time around. His recent T20 numbers are encouraging, and the Aussie batter performs every time he plays in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Steve Smith hitting sixes for the Sixers.



Plenty more where this came from #BBL13 💥 pic.twitter.com/pdfj1dVvSB — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 26, 2023

He can be a backup opener or middle-order batter for any of the first-choice players. Smith’s all-round game could have been effective on tricky decks. He has 5282 runs at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 127.73 in 214 T20 innings.

Phil Salt (England)

Delhi Capitals (DC) shockingly removed Phil Salt from their squad ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. He was then unsold in the main event as well. Salt’s rise as a T20 batter has been immense in the last year or so, and he gave a glimpse of his superior skillsets against the West Indies, where he smashed two consecutive centuries.

Salt is among the most explosive batters in world cricket at the moment. He also looked well in patches for DC last year. Salt would have been a perfect fit for the teams wanting a dynamic wicketkeeper batter.

Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Colin Munro is another unlucky batter to miss out on an IPL deal in the IPL 2024 auction. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Munro is in his best phase as a T20 batter. He has upgraded his game massively and become more consistent.

Munro is a dynamic opener with a top-class game against pace. He has 10379 runs at an average of 30.79 and a strike rate of 142.19. Munro also has 61 fifties and five centuries.

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Rassie van der Dussen is a South African batter who can build on a T20 innings at an adequate pace. He has previously played for Rajasthan Royals (RR). Dussen can play as an opener and also in the middle order if required.

Dussen is a fine player of spin and can also smash pace after getting set. He could have been a nice backup for the teams where the tracks will be on the slower side. However, Dussen couldn’t find any buyer in the auction.

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand)

Michael Bracewell is another all-rounder who could have been a nice addition to several IPL teams. He is a fantastic batter who also bowls useful off-spin. Bracewell was in fine form before an injury ruled him out for a prolonged period of time, including the World Cup.

His fitness might be one of the biggest reasons for his low demand in the auction. Bracewell was previously part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and did a decent job there. Bracewell could have played a massive role with his superior all-round abilities.

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)

Kyle Jamieson is another talented pacer unsold in the IPL 2024 auction. He was another player who couldn’t make it to any team due to his long injury history. Jamieson is a Test specialist but could also be mighty effective in T20s if fit.

He could have been included as a powerplay specialist who can also bowl a couple of overs in the middle overs. Jamieson has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season but couldn’t play due to his back surgery. Jamieson would feel unlucky not to fetch any bid after getting fully fit.

