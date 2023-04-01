Parthiv Patel identifies this young India batter to score 600+ runs in IPL 2023

The 23-year-old right-hander lived up to his lofty repute and gave a sheer testament of his prowess with a match-winning knock in the first match of IPL 2023.

Following Gujarat Titans' win in the IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), ex-India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel lauded Shubman Gill for his batting heroics. The defending champions began their campaign in a dominating fashion to outclass CSK, chasing down a target of 179 comfortably, courtesy of a stellar knock of 62 runs off 36 balls by Shubman Gill.

The 23-year-old right-hander lived up to his lofty repute and gave a sheer testament of his prowess right from the first match in IPL 2023. In the previous edition of the IPL, Gill finished fifth in the Orange Cap race, with 483 runs and will be aiming to better that in the ongoing edition.

The GT opener has been enjoying sublime form across all three formats this season and has virtually secured his place in the India squad for the ODI World Cup, slated to be held later this year in the subcontinent. Ever since his international debut a couple of years back, Gill has consolidated his place in Tests and ODIs following his latest exploits across both formats.

Gill scored his maiden ton in red-ball cricket against Bangladesh during the away series in December 2022 and became only the fifth Indian batter to notch a double ton in ODIs against New Zealand in Hyderabad early this year. He then followed it up with two more centuries in the same series, one in the final ODI and one in the T20I series – his first in the format.

Parthiv Patel makes a big prediction about Shubman Gill

Speaking on JioCinema, Parthiv Patel heaped plaudits on Gill and said, "The way the Gujarat Titans started their chase. We saw Wriddhiman Saha get the license to use the first six overs to his advantage as much as he could. On this wicket, the target was below par, so a strong start is essential. I think the Gujarat Titans got that and kept the momentum. Shubman Gill did what we know Shubman Gill can do and carried over his international form into the IPL. We may get to see a 600-run season from Shubman Gill."

Chennai scored 178/7 in 20 overs after an excellent bowling display as Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Alzarri Joseph finished with two wickets apiece. For GT, Wriddhiman Saha played a clinical knock of 25 runs off 16 balls during the chase, and Vijay Shankar (27) also made a crucial contribution.

As the MS Dhoni-led side looked to defend the target, the four-time champions’ plans were ambushed by Shubman Gill's quickfire knock. After a good start to the season, GT now face Delhi Capitals in their next match, on April 4, in New Delhi.