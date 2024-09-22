PBKS pacer responds to Test snub with career-best figures in Duleep Trophy

A Punjab Kings (PBKS) star put up a stellar display with the ball during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 as he registered his career-best figures. In the process, he also managed to give a fitting reply for his snub from the Indian side in the ongoing Bangladesh Tests.

Talented left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh bowled 11.2 overs against India B to finish with figures of 6/40, his best figures in first-class cricket.

With Mohammed Shami unavailable, it was anticipated that Arshdeep Singh might be included in the squad for the India vs Bangladesh Test series. However, when the selection occurred, Yash Dayal was chosen instead.

The India D bowler has taken only one five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, which occurred during a Ranji Trophy match against Tripura in Delhi in 2022.

The 25-year-old was also a part of India's victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign earlier in June this year, where he was the team's joint-highest wicket-taker, claiming 17 wickets at an average of 12.64.

So far, Arshdeep has appeared in 54 T20Is for India, taking a total of 83 wickets. In his eight ODI matches so far, he has taken 12 wickets.

He is next expected to feature in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, slated to start from October 6.

Arshdeep Singh's career-best figures hands India D a massive win

Speaking about the match, Arshdeep's heroics helped India D secure a massive 257-run win over India B.

Along with Arshdeep, Vidarbha pacer Aditya Thakare picked up the remaining four wickets.

Chasing a target of 373, India B faltered and was dismissed for a mere 115. Nitish Kumar Reedy was the standout performer with an unbeaten 40.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had only managed five runs in the first innings, hit two sixes in a brisk 16 off 10 balls, but Arshdeep Singh once again got the better of him, claiming his wicket for the second time in the match.

While Arshdeep has evolved into one of the most lethal pacers in the business, his performance in the Duleep Trophy will definitely raise his stocks ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 auctions.

