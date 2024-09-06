Punjab Kings star suffers major blow; gets ruled out for Australia's remaining UK tour

In a recent development coming in, a Punjab Kings (PBKS) star has been ruled out of the remainder of Australia's ongoing UK tour.

Australia have already played their first match of the three-match T20I series against Scotland with the second fixture currently ongoing.

Bought by PBKS during the mega-auction of IPL 2022 for INR 75 lakhs after initially joining the franchise in IPL 2021 as a replacement player, Nathan Ellis will miss the Scotland series due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old subsequently will also not feature in the England tour where the Aussies will square off in three more T20Is and five ODIs.

Ellis was set to lead the team's bowling lineup in the T20I series against Scotland, but the injury sustained during The Hundred has ruled him out. As the New South Wales fast bowler missed the first match of the series, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed today (September 6) that he has not yet recovered and will be heading home soon.

Josh Hazlewood arrives in UK ahead of England series

Josh Hazlewood, who had been sidelined from the Scotland tour due to a calf injury, has now arrived in England in time for the first England T20I, scheduled for September 11 in Southampton. Riley Meredith, who stepped in for Hazlewood during the T20Is against Scotland, will remain with the squad as backup.

In the meantime, Australia kicked off their series against Scotland with a strong performance, securing a seven-wicket victory in the first of three T20Is in Edinburgh.

In the ongoing second T20I, the Aussies are batting first with the scoreboard currently reading 144 for 3 in 14 overs with Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis at the crease.

Travis Head, who hit a record-breaking 80(25) in the first game however couldn't replicate his heroics departing on a golden duck in today's encounter.

