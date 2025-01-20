‘Perplexed About What’s Happening’ – Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why He Left KKR Ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction

It was a call that shocked many, since he had led the franchise to their third title and was expected to be retained.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer has made an explosive revelation regarding the reason behind his decision to leave the franchise and enter the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

It was a call that shocked many, especially since he had led the franchise to their third title in the last season (IPL 2024) and was expected to be retained by KKR.

Now, after becoming the second most expensive player in IPL history with Punjab Kings splurging a whopping amount (INR 26.75 crores), Shreyas Iyer has opened up and spilt the beans surrounding his exit from the Shahrukh co-owned team.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals Recruit Shines With 4-Wicket Haul in ILT20, Strengthens Case for IPL 2025 Playing XI Spot

Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why He Left KKR Ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction

Speaking at the Idea Exchange, Iyer said about leaving KKR (via Indian Express),

“Certainly, I had a fantastic time winning the championship at KKR. The fan following was outstanding, they were electrifying in the stadium and I loved every moment I spent there. So obviously, we had a conversation straight after the IPL championship. But for a few months, there was a layover and no concrete effort in having a retention talk. I was perplexed about what’s happening. So, because of a lack of communication, we came to a situation where we parted ways, mutually. And that’s the long and short of it.”

Meanwhile, the dynamic right-hander has been named the new skipper of the PBKS franchise. Interestingly, it will be his third time leading a side, after captaining KKR and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Shreyas Iyer has a long season ahead after being named in the recently-announced squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as well. Prior to that, he will also feature in the three-match ODI series against England, which will act as the final preparatory ground for the ICC event.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.