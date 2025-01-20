Rajasthan Royals Recruit Shines With 4-Wicket Haul in ILT20, Strengthens Case for IPL 2025 Playing XI Spot

He is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in just 4 matches, including a five-wicket haul.

Rajasthan Royals recruit Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is playing for MI Emirates in ILT20, took four wickets against Sharjah Warriorz, bolstering his case for a place in RR’s IPL 2025 playing XI.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad prior to the auction, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 2 crore.

Fazalhaq Farooqi Shines with Four-Wicket Haul

MI Emirates bowled first against Sharjah Warriorz, and their top pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi performed admirably, taking four wickets. He removed Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Keemo Paul, and Tim Southee, finishing with four wickets for 24 runs with an economy of six.

Farooqi is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in just 4 matches, including a five-wicket haul. These performances will be quite encouraging for his new IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals. He may start being on the bench due to the presence of Jofra Archer, but his consistent displays will strengthen his case for a place in the playing XI.

MI Emirates Defeated Sharjah Warriorz by 9 wickets.

Sharjah Warriorz batted first and managed 176/9 in 20 overs. Johnson Charles scored 59, and Avishka Fernando made 39 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the best bowler for MI Emirates as he took four wickets, Alzarri Joseph took two, and Romario Shepherd and Waqar Salamkheil both took one.

MI Emirates chased the target with ease in 17.4 overs with 9 wickets in hand. Tom Banton smashed an unbeaten 102, whereas Kusal Perera, coming in as an impact player, scored 56 not out. Dilshan Madushanka was the solitary Warriorz wicket-taker. With this win, MI Emirates moved up to second place in the standings, while Sharjah Warriorz dropped to fourth.

