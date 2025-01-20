News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Rajasthan Royals Recruit Shines With 4-Wicket Haul in ILT20, Strengthens Case for IPL 2025 Playing XI Spot
News
January 20, 2025 - 12:39 pm

Rajasthan Royals Recruit Shines With 4-Wicket Haul in ILT20, Strengthens Case for IPL 2025 Playing XI Spot

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in just 4 matches, including a five-wicket haul.

Rajasthan Royals Recruit Shines With 4-Wicket Haul in ILT20, Strengthens Case for IPL 2025 Playing XI Spot

Rajasthan Royals recruit Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is playing for MI Emirates in ILT20, took four wickets against Sharjah Warriorz, bolstering his case for a place in RR’s IPL 2025 playing XI.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad prior to the auction, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 2 crore.

Also Read: Former KKR Player Smashes Century To Power Team to Dominant 9-Wicket Win in ILT20

Fazalhaq Farooqi Shines with Four-Wicket Haul

MI Emirates bowled first against Sharjah Warriorz, and their top pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi performed admirably, taking four wickets. He removed Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Keemo Paul, and Tim Southee, finishing with four wickets for 24 runs with an economy of six.

Farooqi is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in just 4 matches, including a five-wicket haul. These performances will be quite encouraging for his new IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals. He may start being on the bench due to the presence of Jofra Archer, but his consistent displays will strengthen his case for a place in the playing XI.

Also Read: ‘Can’t Play Whenever You Like’ – State Association President Slams Premier India Cricketer After Champions Trophy 2025 Snub

MI Emirates Defeated Sharjah Warriorz by 9 wickets.

Sharjah Warriorz batted first and managed 176/9 in 20 overs. Johnson Charles scored 59, and Avishka Fernando made 39 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the best bowler for MI Emirates as he took four wickets, Alzarri Joseph took two, and Romario Shepherd and Waqar Salamkheil both took one.

MI Emirates chased the target with ease in 17.4 overs with 9 wickets in hand. Tom Banton smashed an unbeaten 102, whereas Kusal Perera, coming in as an impact player, scored 56 not out. Dilshan Madushanka was the solitary Warriorz wicket-taker. With this win, MI Emirates moved up to second place in the standings, while Sharjah Warriorz dropped to fourth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fazalhaq Farooqi
ILT20
ILT20 2025
IPL 2025
MI Emirates
Rajasthan Royals
RR

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Former KKR Player Smashes Century To Power Team to Dominant 9-Wicket Win in ILT20

Former KKR Player Smashes Century To Power Team to Dominant 9-Wicket Win in ILT20

If this form continues, he might make a comeback into England's white-ball team, last featuring in the T20Is back in 2022.
News
20/01/2025
Former India Batting Coach Picks His Best India XI for Champions Trophy 2025

No Pant, Shami: Former India Batting Coach Picks His Best India XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Sanjay Bangar highlighted the strength of India's bowling attack, emphasizing the return of both Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.
News
20/01/2025
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Umesh Yadav has expressed disappointment for going unsold during the IPL 2025 auction.

‘Something Happened’ – Former KKR Player Left Frustrated After IPL 2025 Auction Snub

Umesh last appeared for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024, snaring 8 wickets at 26.25 runs apiece in seven outings.
Indian Premier League - IPL
19/01/2025
Discarded Star Reminds RCB About His Ability Again! Dazzles With 76 off 32 in BBL Clash

Discarded Star Reminds RCB About His Ability Again! Dazzles With 76* off 32 in BBL Clash

He has now struck three consecutive half-centuries
News
19/01/2025
Australia have suffered a massive setback as their stand-in captain for the Sri Lanka tour Steve Smith has sustained an elbow injury.

Star Australia Player’s Involvement in Sri Lanka Series in Jeopardy After a Fresh Elbow Injury

He suffered the blow while throwing a ball from the outfield during the rain-curtailed fixture between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, which ended in no result.
News
19/01/2025
Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Reason Revealed

Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Reason Revealed

Sanju Samson, who has played 16 ODIs for India, scored a century in his last ODI against South Africa in December 2023. However, he has not been included in the ODI squad since then.
News
19/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy