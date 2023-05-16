'Last year when I wasn't picked in IPL....' Piyush Chawla reveals the secret behind his resurgence

Piyush Chawla has made a remarkable comeback with the ball in IPL 2023, which is truly inspiring in many senses.

Piyush Chawla is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians this season, as the 34-year-old has snared 19 wickets at an average of 18.78 and a strike rate of 14.84 thus far.

Piyush Chawla has made a remarkable comeback with the ball in IPL 2023, which is truly inspiring in many senses. While Chawla had been a giant in the Indian Premier League, as he was among the most wicket-takers in the competition, the veteran leg-spinner didn’t attract any bid and was unsold in the auction for the last season.

In the same tournament, Piyush Chawla took on the mic instead of the ball and did a commentary gig with Star Sports during IPL 2022. Piyush Chawla might not be having a great feeling, as he was in the commentary panel instead of the field at the age of 33.

However, even in the commentary box, Piyush Chawla would often talk about returning to the league next season and start taking wickets again. The Aligarh-born was always confident about his skillsets, and, hence, the comeback was inevitable.

Mumbai Indians (MI) provided him with a second chance, as the five-time champions bought Piyush Chawla at a base price of INR 50 Lakh ahead of IPL 2023, and he didn’t disappoint. Piyush Chawla is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians this season, as the 34-year-old has snared 19 wickets at an average of 18.78 and a strike rate of 14.84 thus far.

Piyush Chawla reveals the reason behind his majestic comeback

Amidst a successful campaign with Mumbai Indians, Piyush Chawla has opened up on the motivation behind his sublime resurgence in the cash-rich league. The spinner credits his son for his revival in the tournament.

“Last year when I wasn't picked in the IPL, a lot of thoughts were running in my mind. So I couldn't understand - whether I should be playing or should I explore other avenues,” exclaimed Piyush.

“But my kid is growing up and understanding a lot of things. He used to watch IPL and used to get excited. So my family told me, 'Just push one more yard and try playing'. So I'm playing for him and putting in those efforts,” he added.

Also Read: Noor Ahmad taken off the field as Heinrich Klaasen's brutal shot injures his ankle

It has been a season of comebacks, and Piyush Chawla has added his name to that elite list. With MI still searching for wins to qualify for the playoffs, Piyush will have to continue playing his part with the ball.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.