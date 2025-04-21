News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
[WATCH]: Prasidh Krishna Takes an ‘Ice Cool’ Return Catch To Send Back Ramandeep Singh for 1 During KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 21, 2025

[WATCH]: Prasidh Krishna Takes an ‘Ice Cool’ Return Catch To Send Back Ramandeep Singh for 1 During KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the first ball of the 17th over

[WATCH]: Prasidh Krishna Takes an ‘Ice Cool’ Return Catch To Send Back Ramandeep Singh for 1 During KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna took a calm return catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finisher Ramandeep Singh cheaply for 1 as the teams locked horns today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the 17th over when KKR needed Ramandeep to flourish, with 80 runs required from 24 balls. However, Prasidh had other plans.

The GT quick bowled a fiery 144.5kmh delivery which Ramandeep slammed straight back to the bowler. Prasidh displayed incredible reflexes to complete his follow-through and then take a stunning return catch. The celebration too from Prasidh was pure class as he exhibited like it was nothing.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

Prasidh Krishna put up another clinical bowling display, Gujarat Titans restrict KKR by 39 runs

Prasidh Krishna is in stellar form this season and is currently the leading wicket-taker and holder of the Purple Cap with 16 wickets from 8 matches. Barring one game, he has taken wickets in every match and once again produced impressive figures of 2/25 in four overs tonight.

Apart from Krishna, all the other GT bowlers also got wickets as a disciplined bowling attack restricted KKR to 159 for 8 in their chase of 199.

Earlier, the GT top 3 of Shubman Gill (90 off 55), Sai Sudharshan (52 off 36) and Jos Buttler (41 off 23) played stellar knocks to propel them to 198/3.

With the win, GT extended their lead at the top with six wins from eight games and a points tally of 12.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR vs GT
Prasidh Krishna
Ramandeep Singh

Related posts

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Kolkata Knight Riders KKR vs GT IPL 2025

‘We Wanted to…’: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Explains Why Angkrish Raghuvanshi Didn’t Bat Earlier Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Match

Angkrish Raghuvanshi batted at number nine for KKR against GT.
12:12 am
Vishnu PN
can kkr still qualify for ipl 2025 playoffs kkr qualification scenarios after gt loss (1)

Can KKR Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs? KKR Qualification Scenarios, Playoff Chances Analysed

11:29 pm
CX Staff Writer
‘Worst Auction Decision Ever’: KKR Fans Merciless After INR 23.75 Crore Recruit Venkatesh Iyer’s Painstakingly Slow 19-Ball 14 Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 

‘Worst Auction Decision Ever’: KKR Fans Merciless After INR 23.75 Crore Recruit Venkatesh Iyer’s Painstakingly Slow 19-Ball 14 Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 

Venky fell prey to Sai Kishore in the 12th over.
11:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why is Quinton De Kock Not in KKR Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why is Quinton De Kock Not in KKR Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.
7:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘What Have They Gotten?’: Former CSK Star Criticises Rajasthan Royals for Investing in Youngsters Amidst Poor Form in IPL 2025

‘What Have They Gotten?’: Former CSK Star Criticises Rajasthan Royals for Investing in Youngsters Amidst Poor Form in IPL 2025

RR are currently languishing at the eighth place with just two wins from eight games.
6:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Sanju Samson Ruled Out of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match

The Rajasthan Royals skipper didn't play their recent match against Lucknow Super Giants
6:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.