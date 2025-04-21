[WATCH]: Prasidh Krishna Takes an ‘Ice Cool’ Return Catch To Send Back Ramandeep Singh for 1 During KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the first ball of the 17th over

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna took a calm return catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finisher Ramandeep Singh cheaply for 1 as the teams locked horns today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball of the 17th over when KKR needed Ramandeep to flourish, with 80 runs required from 24 balls. However, Prasidh had other plans.

The GT quick bowled a fiery 144.5kmh delivery which Ramandeep slammed straight back to the bowler. Prasidh displayed incredible reflexes to complete his follow-through and then take a stunning return catch. The celebration too from Prasidh was pure class as he exhibited like it was nothing.

Prasidh Krishna is in stellar form this season and is currently the leading wicket-taker and holder of the Purple Cap with 16 wickets from 8 matches. Barring one game, he has taken wickets in every match and once again produced impressive figures of 2/25 in four overs tonight.

Apart from Krishna, all the other GT bowlers also got wickets as a disciplined bowling attack restricted KKR to 159 for 8 in their chase of 199.

Earlier, the GT top 3 of Shubman Gill (90 off 55), Sai Sudharshan (52 off 36) and Jos Buttler (41 off 23) played stellar knocks to propel them to 198/3.

With the win, GT extended their lead at the top with six wins from eight games and a points tally of 12.

