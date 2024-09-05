Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter to break the bank in the IPL 2025 auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) might have had a disappointing last cycle, but they had several fresh and young performers in every department who stepped up on various occasions for the team.

To PBKS’ credit, they invested in young players heavily and provided them with ample opportunities to showcase their superior talent. It helped them express themselves freely and perform more consistently for the side.

If Jitesh Sharma impressed in the last two seasons, Shashank Singh emerged as one of the best talents in IPL 2024, a crisis man for Punjab Kings. Another top performer for PBKS this season was Ashutosh Sharma.

Ashutosh came and impressed everyone immediately. Despite doing one of the toughest jobs in T20 cricket, he was consistent and played fighting knocks under pressure to grab eyeballs from experts and fans around the globe.

Why will the Punjab Kings release Ashutosh Sharma?

Despite being one of the best performers for the team, Punjab Kings will have to release Ashutosh Sharma ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. If we explore their options, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshal Patel look like certain retentions, whereas Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, and Jitesh Sharma will present a strong case.

Not to forget, PBKS also have Kagiso Rabada and Prabhsimran Singh. That leaves no place for Ashutosh Sharma, even though he did better than most players.

Even if teams are allowed an additional uncapped player to retain, PBKS might go for one of Shashank or Prabhsimran. Then, PBKS might want to use RTM on one of the above-mentioned players they can’t retain before the auction.

PBSK will need to make a few bold moves to retain Ashutosh. They are unlikely to do that.

Ashutosh Sharma to break the bank in IPL 2025 auction

If Ashutosh Sharma comes into the auction, which looks likely, several teams will go after him. He provides massive value, and the investment in him is worth it.

Firstly, he can bat anywhere in the batting order and hit boundaries from the first ball. Secondly, Ashutosh is equally adept against pace and spin and has the batting smarts to manoeuver the fields and make bowlers bowl according to him.

Further, he is only 25 and can be a long-term investment, something teams opt for in the mega auction. Ashutosh will be a hot pick in the IPL 2025 auction, for he ticks plenty of boxes.

What he showed in IPL 2024 depicted Ashutosh’s superior skillsets and the ability to sustain consistency. Expect him to fetch a whopping sum, with Punjab Kings might also re-bid for him.

