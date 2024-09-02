Uncapped Punjab Kings batter to be in demand in IPL 2025 auction

Indian wicketkeeper batters are always utility picks since they offer multiple values without wasting an overseas slot.

Indian wicketkeeper batters are always utility picks since they offer multiple values without wasting an overseas slot. Generally, the trend has been to go after Indian players in this category; it allows teams to use an overseas cap on some other area.

Since a mega auction will occur this time, plenty of wicketkeeper batters will be up for sale ahead of the 2025 season. One such player will be Prabhsimran Singh, who was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous cycle.

He was among the few positives in an otherwise disappointing run for the Kings. Since 2022, Prabhsimran has had 706 runs at an average of 24.34 and a 152.81 strike rate in 29 innings, including three fifties and a century.

While he could have been more consistent, Prabhsimran was still PBKS’ fourth-leading run-scorer in the last three years. His knocks were impactful and showed shades of brilliance in patches in the league.

Punjab Kings’ retention strategy

Punjab Kings had several quality local and international players and would find it hard to choose four of them to retain. Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh might be their four retentions.

Livingstone was their best player in the previous cycle and contributed heavily with both bat and ball. Shashank was a revelation in the last edition, showcasing his superior skillsets while batting in tough positions, which would strengthen his case.

Harshal was the Purple Cap holder and is a genuine wicket-taker, which means his value will be massive in the auction, and PBKS can’t afford to let an Indian pacer like him go away. Then, Arshdeep is an all-phase bowler and will be among the first few retentions of the team.

Not to forget, Sam Curran, Ashutosh Sharma, and Jitesh Sharma are also solid contenders, making it hard for Prabhsimran Singh to make a case for himself. It’s really unfortunate for PBKS to leave out Prabhsimran after working intensively on his game the last few years, but mega auctions are always hard on teams.

Prabhsimran Singh to be in demand in IPL 2025 auction

If he comes into the auction, Prabhsimran Singh will be in high demand in the IPL 2025 auction. Firstly, he is an Indian batter who can keep wickets, and almost every team would require a quality wicketkeeper batter for their squad.

Secondly, Prabhsimran is a quality batter and has shown the application to ace challenging conditions. Further, he is now an experienced batter, which adds to his already strong CV.

He is a top-order batter and can play his shots from the first ball to utilise the field restrictions. It won’t be a surprise if Punjab Kings use RTM or re-bid for him in the auction since they know his game.

Even as a batter, Prabhsimran adds so much to a batting unit and will be a first-starter in any side. Expect him to fetch a massive amount in the IPL 2025 auction.

