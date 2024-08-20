Shock retention set to benefit Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Punjab Kings' unexpected retention strategy for the IPL 2025 auction could provide a competitive edge, focusing on the benefits of keeping a versatile T20 pacer over a star bowler.

Franchises are making tough decisions about player retentions as the IPL 2025 auction approaches. One of the more surprising yet potentially game-changing moves could come from Punjab Kings, who are weighing two overseas pace bowling options as one of their overseas retentions.

Punjab Kings have endured a decade of underwhelming performances, failing to qualify for the playoffs in ten consecutive IPL seasons. With the IPL 2025 mega auction on the horizon, the franchise is set to undergo a significant overhaul in an effort to turn their fortunes around.

Despite their disappointing 2024 campaign, where they finished ninth in a ten-team league, PBKS has identified a core group of players to retain, aiming to build a more competitive squad.

Punjab Kings retention strategy

Among those likely to be retained by PBKS are Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh. Sam Curran, the franchise’s most expensive player, offers versatility with his all-round abilities and leadership potential, having captained the side in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence.

Liam Livingstone, known for his explosive batting and useful off-spin, remains a key figure in their lineup. Harshal Patel, the Purple Cap winner in 2024, brings proven wicket-taking prowess, while Arshdeep Singh, a consistent performer and now an Indian T20I regular, adds reliability to their bowling attack.

By retaining this core, PBKS aims to stabilize their squad and build around these key players for a more successful IPL 2025 campaign. However, they also have the additional option of using one of the overseas slots for a quick bowler with Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis up against each other.

While Rabada is the obvious, and more experienced overseas player with good IPL experience, PBKS is eyeing Australia’s Ellis over Rabada as a possible retention.

While this decision might raise eyebrows, a closer look at the performances and potential of both players reveals why retaining Ellis could be a smart strategic move for Punjab Kings.

The Case for Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis has quietly been one of the most effective T20 bowlers in recent years, even though his contributions have often gone underappreciated. Despite being part of the Punjab Kings setup for a few seasons, Ellis has frequently found himself on the bench, overshadowed by the presence of Kagiso Rabada. However, when given the chance, Ellis has consistently demonstrated his worth as an elite T20 pacer, capable of excelling in any condition and at any phase of the game.

Ellis’s strength lies in his versatility. He possesses a wide range of variations that make him unpredictable and highly effective, especially in the death overs where his skills shine the brightest. This adaptability is reflected in his T20 statistics since 2023.

In 58 T20 games in franchise leagues since 2023, Ellis has taken 74 wickets at an economy rate of 8.23. His average of 22.5 and a strike rate of 16.4 underscore his ability to take wickets regularly while maintaining control over the run rate.

In contrast, Rabada’s economy rate of 8.60 and average of 28.2, while still respectable, are not as impressive as Ellis’s numbers.

The true value of Ellis was on full display during IPL 2024 when Rabada had to return to South Africa mid-tournament due to a lower limb soft tissue infection. In his absence, Ellis stepped up in a crucial match against Rajasthan Royals, delivering a spell that reminded everyone of his capabilities.

Bowling four tight overs, Ellis conceded just 24 runs and took the key wicket of Sanju Samson, Rajasthan’s captain. His spell included 10 dot balls, demonstrating his ability to apply pressure in the middle overs—an aspect that Punjab Kings had missed earlier in the season.

Punjab Kings’ captain Sam Curran acknowledged Ellis’s impact after the match, stating, "Nathan Ellis for his first game of the season was absolutely amazing, showed what a class player he is and why he's such a good bowler... and we've probably missed him all season."

Ellis vs Rabada: Value for Money

One of the critical factors in deciding player retentions ahead of a mega auction is the value a player brings relative to their cost. Kagiso Rabada, with his international reputation and experience, commands a high price tag.

However, his performances in T20 leagues outside international cricket have not consistently justified his cost. On the other hand, Ellis, who might not yet have the same global recognition, offers a higher return on investment due to his consistent performances and ability to deliver under pressure.

In the auction, Ellis would likely attract significant bids, given his all-phase bowling skills, particularly his expertise in the death overs. By retaining Ellis, Punjab Kings could secure a high-quality bowler at a relatively lower cost than what they might need to pay to retain Rabada or acquire a similar player in the auction. This strategic move would not only strengthen their bowling attack but also allow them to allocate more funds towards other key areas of their squad during the auction.

Retaining Ellis over Rabada may seem like a bold move, but it is one backed by solid logic. With the potential to deliver consistent performances and the prospect of significant demand in the auction, Ellis could be a good differentiator for Punjab Kings.

