KKR batter smashes maiden T20I hundred off just 50 balls

As a fresh season approaches, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope their players are in form.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a quiet season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season, finishing seventh in the points table. They could only win six games out of the 14 allotted ones and failed to make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive time in the league. The absence of Shreyas Iyer haunted them, for their new captain, Nitish Rana, made some unnecessary decisions at times, exacerbating an already mediocre situation of Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR mostly depended on individual performances and failed to step up as a collective unit. It was one of the most significant reasons for their inconsistent returns and regular losses throughout the course of the tournament. Now that Shreyas Iyer will return to the side, he will provide the much-needed stability and tactical acumen to lift his side again.

Further, KKR also bought some quality players in the IPL 2024 auction to complete their squad and make them a force. They spent a hefty sum on Mitchell Starc while also bringing in a nice blend of youth and experience from the domestic section in the team. KKR have also appointed Gautam Gambhir as their new mentor for the next season.

Gambhir has vast experience with the dimensions of the league, and he also led them to the title twice in three seasons. Under him, KKR will be a formidable unit. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the upcoming season.

KKR opener smashes maiden T20I ton off just 50 balls

Their opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, brilliant in patches last season, smashed a 50-ball century while playing against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 1st T20I in Sharjah. The dynamite opener hit seven boundaries and as many sixes during this marvellous knock.

It was his maiden T20I hundred, and Gurbaz became only the third Afghanistan batter to notch up a century in the shortest format of the game. He was ruthless right from the start. Gurbaz made sure to dispatch every loose delivery for the boundary, easing his way through the milestone.

The 22-year-old accumulated 70% of his innings runs in boundaries at a marvellous strike rate of 192.31. His valiant effort took Afghanistan to a massive total of 203/3. They defended the total easily, winning the game by a handsome 72-run margin.

Gurbaz will be crucial for KKR. Gurbaz might come in at the top if Jason Roy doesn’t perform well. There is also a possibility of Rahmanullah Gurbaz starting for KKR next season ahead of Jason Roy.

