Rahul Dravid's next destination fixed; joins IPL team as head coach

In a recent development coming in, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have secured a former Indian coach as the head coach of the franchise ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

Notably, he has previously captained and mentored the franchise previously in the IPL.

Rahul Dravid, who led the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2024 win earlier this year in June will now hope to guide the Royals to success.

RR hasn't won the IPL title ever since their victory in the inaugural edition and will be counting on Dravid to reclaim their past glory.

According to a recent ESPNcricinfo report, it has been understood that Dravid recently signed a deal with the franchise and has had initial conversations on player retentions ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

The 51-year-old also has a long-standing working relationship with the RR captain Sanju Samson, who came through the under-19 ranks on Dravid's watch.

Rahul Dravid's India coaching staff member to join RR too

The Royals are also expected to bring in former India batter Vikram Rathour as one of the assistant coaches under Rahul Dravid. Rathour, who previously served as an India selector, worked alongside Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before becoming India's batting coach in 2019.

While Dravid is set to take on the role of head coach for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Kumar Sangakkara, the franchise's director of cricket since 2021, will continue overseeing their teams in other leagues, such as Paarl Royals in SA20 and Barbados Royals in CPL.

Rajasthan's last notable achievement was in 2022 when they finished as runners-up to Gujarat Titans. Although they started the 2023 season strongly, they missed the playoffs, ending up in fifth place. However, in 2024, they made it to the playoffs but were eliminated in Qualifier 2.

