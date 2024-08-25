SRH star set to be a Hot Pick in IPL 2025 Auction after retention uncertain

While overseas players largely dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024, the team also had a few quality Indian players who did their job brilliantly for the side.

However, one underrated player who made an impact during the end phase of the tournament is Rahul Tripathi. Rahul didn’t get many chances this edition, but during the last few games, he stepped up for his team and did what he is known for - playing selfless knocks.

Rahul scored 165 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 143.47 in six innings, including a fifty. Maybe he would have liked to contribute more but did well in limited opportunities.

SRH could have used him better, given the quality he possesses, but they were doing too well to focus on it. They tried a few batters, but eventually, Rahul turned out to be the ideal guy, for he made runs under pressure.

Why can’t SRH retain Rahul Tripathi?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a problem of plenty. Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma are certain retainers, whereas Travis Head, T Natarajan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy present a strong case as well.

That leaves no place for Rahul Tripathi. Then, he is not an uncapped player, either, to get retained in this category, given teams will be allowed to retain an uncapped star additionally.

The best SRH can do is use RTM on him in the mega auction, but that will also be an issue for them. They will already let several first-choice players go and would want to use RTM on one of them.

The only option for the Hyderabad-based franchise is to re-buy him from the auction. However, that won’t be an easy task, given the value Rahul provides, and the needs of other teams.

Rahul Tripathi’s value

Rahul Tripathi is among the finest players of spin, making him a valuable asset for the middle overs. Since 2023, he has struck at 140.49 and hit a boundary every 5.09 balls vs spin in the IPL.

Further, he is not a bad player of pace, either, for he can find gaps and use the pace of the delivery in his favour. Tripathi can be flexible with his batting position and can play big shots from the first ball, even if a few wickets have fallen quickly.

He has previous experience playing in the league and has done well in most seasons, even though his form has come down slightly in the past couple of seasons. Such batters are hard to find in the league, so teams will go hard after him, which would raise his price.

An Indian top and middle-order batter who can take on spin is always an asset to have, as visible by the performances of players like Abhishek Sharma and Rajat Patidar in the league. It won’t be a surprise if Rahul Tripathi earns a big amount and finds a new team in the IPL 2025 auction.

