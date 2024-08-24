Shakib Al Hasan set to be removed from national team after being named in murder case

A call on Shakib's future will be taken before August 30.

In a recent development coming in, Bangladesh cricketing superstar Shakib Al Hasan is set to be axed from the national team after he was recently named in a murder case, the Cricbuzz reported.

A FIR was filed against the 37-year-old and Shakib is one of the 147 individuals facing charges related to a suspected murder of a garment worker that occurred during the protests in Bangladesh in early August.

After the accusation, Supreme Court lawyer Shajib Mahmood Alam sent a legal notice to the BCB via email, demanding Shakib's immediate removal from all formats of cricket.

Shakib is currently playing for the national team in the ongoing first of the two PAK vs BAN Test series but his future hangs in uncertainty.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed said earlier today (August 24) that they will take a decision after the current Test match.

Call on Shakib's future to be taken before August 30

Faruque had a long meeting with some of his board directors at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and revealed that they are yet to receive the legal notice.

However, the newly appointed BCB president also confirmed that the Board will take a call on Shakib prior to the second Test against Pakistan, slated to start on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

"Let me say about Shakib. A case has been lodged. We are yet to get any legal notice. FIR (first information letter) was given in the case and later there will be an investigation and following that, the case will move in one direction or the other," Faruque told reporters following the meeting.

"The second Test match is from August 30, so there is a gap between the games. During this period, we can think about what can be done in this regard," he added.

