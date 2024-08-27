Out-of-action Rajasthan Royals duo in consideration for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Interestingly, they have not played any 50-over match since last year's ODI World Cup in India.

Two Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketers are in contention to feature in next year's marquee ICC Champions Trophy despite being out of action from white-ball cricket for some time.

Dynamic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who played for RR from 2018-2021 and talismanic English batter Joe Root, who joined the franchise ahead of IPL 2023 have neither played a 50-over match since last year's ODI World Cup in India.

Root is currently rested and Stokes is injured and will not be involved in England's upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia in September.

Not only that, they both will miss the November tour to the West Indies due to England's Test tours to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Joe Root, Ben Stokes will get limited opportunities to impress before CT

The Champions Trophy is set to start in mid-February in Pakistan, with England scheduled to play three ODIs in India earlier that month as part of their preparations. These matches will be the only chances for Root and Stokes to participate in 50-over cricket before the tournament.

Root and Stokes have both signed up respectively for the Paarl Royals and the MI Cape Town in next year's SA20 to gain some much-needed white-ball experience which would mean that they are both likely to miss January's T20I series in India but will arrive for the ODIs, if they are selected.

Speaking on their chances of featuring in the mega-event, England selector Luke Wright said,

"The schedule over this next period up until Christmas is crazy, so there will be opportunities for guys to stake their claim. But come the Champions Trophy, we will be able to pick our strongest side." He also added, "With someone like Joe, we've got to look after him, we don't want him to burn out."

