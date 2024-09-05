[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals star dazzles with an exceptional flying catch in Duleep Trophy

He is eager to capitalise his place in the wicketkeeping role in India's red-ball setup.

During the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, a Rajasthan Royals (RR) star gave a glimpse of his talents by taking an exceptional flying catch.

RR's wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel claimed a stunning catch to provide the first breakthrough for India A in their clash against India B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru earlier today (September 5).

India A's innings began cautiously with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran at the crease after Team A captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first. They faced the challenge of handling the new ball against the pace attack of Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan.

In the last ball of the 13th over, bowled by Avesh Khan, Team B skipper Easwaran uncharacteristically attempted an extravagant drive well outside the off stump. The ball caught the edge and headed towards the slips. Jurel, diving right in front of the first slip fielder and nearly colliding with the second slip, managed to complete a remarkable catch.

Dhruv Jurel eager to capitalise his place in the wicketkeeping role

Jurel's remarkable debut in the red-ball format has proven to be a success so far. Taking advantage of KS Bharat's struggles with the bat and Ishan Kishan's absence, the 23-year-old has managed to carve out a place for himself. Hurel has impressed with both his batting and wicketkeeping, making a significant impact in the home series against England.

However, the 23-year-old now faces tough competition as Ishan Kishan gradually returns to red-ball cricket, and Rishabh Pant is expected to be in the mix.

With Team India gearing up for an extensive red-ball schedule in the coming months, Jurel will need to maintain his performance to secure his spot.

