X-factor Rajasthan Royals pacer could get a big amount again in IPL 2025 auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had one of the strongest teams in the previous cycle, for they had most bases covered, and their players performed consistently in all three years. With a number of match-winners throughout the lineup, RR qualified for playoffs twice in three attempts and also played the final in IPL 2022.

They had several quality players, but one such Indian quick couldn’t feature in the last two seasons due to injuries. He performed really well in the 2022 season, snaring 19 wickets at 29 runs apiece in 17 outings.

Prasidh Krishna, the lanky pacer bought at a whopping INR 10 crore, couldn’t feature in IPL 2023 due to a stress fracture. Later, he was also ruled out of IPL 2024 after undergoing surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon.

He came with high hopes and did well in his initial year with the Royals but couldn’t play in other seasons, which cost RR sometimes. Being an Indian pacer, Krishna had a lot to offer, but injuries kept him out of action for two straight years.

Why will Rajasthan Royals leave Prasidh Krishna?

In simple words, RR have better options to retain those who did exceptionally well in the previous cycle. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson are sure retentions, whereas Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal present a strong case on the back of top performances.

Even Sandeep Sharma and Dhruv Jurel had more impact than Krishna and will present a better case. Further, Krishna is not uncapped, either, to get retained in the uncapped category, given teams will be allowed an additional uncapped player to keep.

There’s no place for Krishna. RR had specialists for each role, which means all players in the first XI were good enough to make a case for retention.

Further, he didn’t play enough matches to put his name in the ring, either. Expect RR to release him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

What does Prasidh Krishna offer?

Prasidh Krishna is a lanky pacer who can bowl at speed on the shorter side of the pitch, making him an ideal enforcer for the middle overs. He can hit the deck hard and generate additional bounce to agitate batters.

It was one of the reasons why he was in heavy demand in the IPL 2022 auction and fetched a massive sum. There is also ample value in other phases, for he can operate effectively in the powerplay and death overs.

Maybe he needs to learn to nail his lengths, for he doesn’t bowl much to his strengths. His natural length is back of the length but tries going for fuller ones, leading to errors in lines as well.

His T20 game is not fully developed and often errs with his lines and lengths. But Krishna has all the talent to become a quality T20 bowler.

Prasidh Krishna’s value in the IPL 2025 auction

Prasidh Krishna will be one of the most popular picks in the IPL 2025 auction for multiple reasons. Indian pacers are in high demand in IPL auctions, and teams will look to get the possible options when it’s a mega one.

Krishna ticks plenty of boxes, for he is an Indian enforcer with massive potential and will keep improving. Further, he is only 28 and can be a long-term investment for any IPL side.

Teams like Mumbai Indians (MI) have found it hard to find an ideal partner for their lead pacer, and Krishna can be one of the options. Not only MI, but almost every franchise will want quality speedsters, which should increase his value.

Given he also has previous experience featuring and doing well in the league, the Karnataka-born should be in for another intense bidding. The only concern is his fitness, which wasn’t up to the mark in the previous two seasons, but Krishna looks set to make an IPL comeback after a series of setbacks.

