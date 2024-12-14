Ranking the Top 10 Fast Bowlers in IPL in the Last 5 Years

Some fresh talents have emerged as key players, while experienced bowlers continue to show their class.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is often known for its exciting batting and high-scoring matches, but fast bowlers have also played a crucial role in shaping the competition.

While batters dominate the spotlight, many fast bowlers have impressed with their skill, pace, and ability to take key wickets, especially during crucial moments like the death overs.

In recent seasons, several fast bowlers have stood out with their consistent performances, earning their spots in the league. Some fresh talents have emerged as key players, while experienced bowlers continue to show their class.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 fast bowlers in the IPL over the last five years, who have consistently delivered excellent performances and played an important role in their teams’ success.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the standout fast bowlers in the IPL, especially for Mumbai Indians. Known for his lethal yorkers and death-bowling skills, Bumrah has consistently delivered in high-pressure situations.

Over the last five years, he has played 56 matches, taking 83 wickets at an impressive average of 18.46 and an economy rate of 6.96. Bumrah’s ability to maintain a low economy rate while picking up wickets makes him one of the most valuable bowlers in the tournament.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has been a crucial figure in the IPL, playing for teams like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the past five years. Across 63 matches, he has taken 92 wickets, which is the highest by a fast bowler during this time, boasting a solid average of 21.02 and an economy rate of 8.75, showcasing his ability to perform consistently, particularly in the middle and death overs.

Harshal has won the Purple Cap twice—first with RCB in 2021 and then with PBKS in 2024. In the upcoming IPL 2025, he will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad, looking to maintain his strong form.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami established himself as a key fast bowler for Gujarat Titans and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL over the past five years. Known for his pace and seam movement, he was a consistent performer, particularly excelling in the powerplay and middle overs. Shami’s ability to take crucial wickets made him a vital asset to his teams.

In 61 IPL matches, Shami took 87 wickets, with an economy rate of 8.02 and an average of 21.43. He won the Purple Cap with Gujarat Titans in 2023 but was sidelined due to injury in IPL 2024. Shami will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has been one of the most consistent fast bowlers in the IPL over the past five years, playing for Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. With 86 wickets in 62 matches, he boasts an average of 23.41 and an economy rate of 8.58, proving his effectiveness in taking key wickets, particularly with his pace and bounce.

Rabada’s performances have earned him a solid reputation as a top fast bowler in the league. Known for his aggressive style and ability to deliver at crucial moments, he will be representing Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, adding depth to their bowling attack.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult has established himself as one of the premier fast bowlers in the IPL, playing for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals over the past five years. With 83 wickets in 71 matches, Boult has been known for his swinging deliveries, maintaining an average of 25.42 and an economy rate of 8.05. His ability to control the game, especially in the powerplay overs, has made him one of the most successful fast bowlers in the tournament.

Boult’s effectiveness with the new ball has been key to his success, helping his team keep the run rate in check during the early stages of innings. As a proven performer in the IPL, Boult will return to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025, adding further strength to their bowling attack.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has established himself as one of the top left-arm pacers in the IPL, playing for Punjab Kings. In 62 matches, he has taken 73 wickets, with his best performance being 5/32. His economy rate of 8.94 and average of 26.61 highlight his ability to pick crucial wickets while maintaining a steady economy.

He has been especially effective in the death overs, where his composure and wicket-taking ability have consistently delivered results for his team. His skill in high-pressure situations has made him a valuable asset for Punjab Kings, and he continues to be a key figure in their bowling attack.

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan has been a standout fast bowler in the IPL, playing for Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals over the past five years. In 55 matches, he has taken 69 wickets, maintaining an average of 24.88 and an economy rate of 8.73. His pace and aggression have made him a reliable bowler, capable of delivering key breakthroughs, especially in the middle and death overs.

Avesh’s ability to perform under pressure have earned him a reputation as a valuable asset to his teams. He will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje has been a solid performer for Delhi Capitals in the IPL over the last five years. With 46 matches under his belt, he has taken 60 wickets, maintaining an average of 26.23 and an economy rate of 8.96.

Known for his pace, Nortje has delivered crucial breakthroughs for his team, especially in the death overs. His economy rate has been slightly higher, but his wicket-taking ability makes him an invaluable asset. In IPL 2025, Nortje will represent Kolkata Knight Riders, looking to continue his strong performances.

T. Natarajan

T. Natarajan has been a key left-arm pacer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Over the course of 55 matches, he has taken 65 wickets, with an average of 28.52 and an economy rate of 8.82. Natarajan has been particularly effective in the death overs, where his yorkers and accuracy have often proven vital for his team.

His ability to control the run rate while picking important wickets has made him a reliable bowler. Natarajan will play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, bringing his expertise to their bowling attack.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has been a consistent performer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the past five years, playing a crucial role in their bowling attack. In 67 matches, he has taken 65 wickets, with an average of 30.36 and an economy rate of 8.42.

Siraj’s ability to bowl accurately in the powerplay and middle overs has made him a key asset for his team. He has been a dependable pacer in the IPL. In 2025, he will play for Gujarat Titans.

