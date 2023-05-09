"After the sequence of events last week, someone like Kohli, someone like Dhoni...." Ravi Shastri speaks up on Virat Kohli's on-field controversies

Virat Kohli has been involved in a few major controversies in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Indian coach Ravi Shastri, who had worked a lot with Virat Kohli, has opened up on the controversies involving Kohli.

Virat Kohli has been involved in a few major controversies in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Those incidents have been the talking points for all the viewers, as they got a fair amount of limelight because of the players involved in the incidents.

Firstly, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were seen not shaking hands after the conclusion of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bangalore on Saturday (April 15). The video went viral on social media, and the rumours about their sour relationship were very loud then.

However, both Indian greats ended all the speculations by greeting each other warmly in the reverse fixture at Delhi a few days ago. Still, the incident captured by the camera initially gave enough content to the media.

Later, Virat Kohli was involved in altercations with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and the mentor Gautam Gambhir at Lucknow. Virat Kohli was fined 100% of the match fees and also received a lot of flak from the public all around the world.

Ravi Shastri speaks up on the controversies involving Virat Kohli

The former Indian coach Ravi Shastri, who had worked a lot with Virat Kohli, has opened up on the controversies involving Kohli. According to Shastri, Kohli should be careful on the field since the camera is always on him.

“After the sequence of events last week, someone like Kohli, someone like Dhoni…. Dhoni knows he's a pro and that there is a camera on you, and that is because you guys deserve it after what you guys contributed to the game. There will be a camera on you like there was on Sachin Tendulkar. Remember, once the game is over, the camera is on you all the time until you get into that dressing room,” stated Shastri in a show with ESPNCricinfo.

“You need to be careful. It's like you are flagged off. If you have that in your mindset, camera, and once the game is over, you will be fine. You can get a lot of brownie points using that camera.”

Also Read: 'He's going to become a household name' - Brett Lee impressed with this young Indian batter

Virat Kohli is one of the most animated players on the field; he is always pumped up. His aggression is often deemed as arrogance, which leads to misunderstandings on and off the ground.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.