WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja does a Dhoni with an underarm back flick, but bail betrays him

Ravindra Jadeja showcased a brilliant fielding effort off his own bowling in the 9th over of the second innings during the ongoing fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he tried a no-look underarm throw to run the non-striker Rinku Singh out. However, the bails didn’t fall despite the stumps lighting up, providing life to Rinku, who had only faced three balls at that stage of the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the quickest fielders in world cricket, and his rocket-speed arm is second to none. With his lightning-quick throw, Jadeja has cut short the innings of several batters in his career over the years.

Despite Jadeja releasing the ball at a reasonably rapid pace, the bails shockingly didn’t dislodge from the stumps, which makes the weight of the bails questionable, given how often they don’t fall. Earlier in the tournament, David Warner got a reprieve off Mohammed Shami against Gujarat Titans, as the bails didn’t leave the sticks despite the ball directly striking with the stumps.

While Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t affect the run-out, the attempt was top-notch, given he didn’t have any idea about the location of the stumps behind him.

Ravindra Jadeja does a Dhoni with a no-look underarm throw

MS Dhoni has made a name for himself by affecting several no-look run-outs with the gloves in hand in his lengthy career. He tricks the batters in the middle by releasing the ball suddenly when they least expect him to.

Along the same lines, Ravindra Jadeja, who is a terrific fielder, attempted a run-out against Rinku Singh, who definitely didn’t expect Jadeja to do so. Jadeja bowled a fuller-length delivery on the stumps, which Roy punched back to the bowler.



Jadeja quickly fielded it and pushed back to the stumps behind him with an underarm throw between his legs, where Rinku was short by a few inches. However, the bails didn’t come off despite the stumps lighting up. Jason Roy, who had almost completed a run, also had to depart back where he managed to reach his crease just in time.

However, this run-out attempt was pretty identical to the one MS Dhoni executes at times. While Jadeja is a gun fielder, MS Dhoni has expertise in this particular field.