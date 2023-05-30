Jadeja's heartwarming Instagram post after sensational performance in IPL final win

The premier spin allrounder warmed the hearts of millions of fans with a lovely Instagram post after hitting the winning runs for IPL 2023 finale.

Ravindra Jadeja's sensational finish to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ultimately clinch the marquee IPL 2023 final played on Monday (May 29) night against the Gujarat Titans (GT) paved way to a heartening Instagram post from the premier spin allrounder after the game.

Jadeja took to Instagram and thanked CSK's legendary skipper MS Dhoni, whom he had hugged tightly after sprinting straight to the CSK dugout following his last-ball hit versus seamer Mohit Sharma that sealed the game for what are now five-time champions.

The celebrations with that overwhelming hug and the Instagram post further dispelled the perceptions of a pre-season rift between the two cricketers. Over the past several months before IPL 2023, fans had speculated Jadeja may exit CSK set-up amidst claims of a feud with Dhoni that began with the captaincy fiasco that played out last summer.

Jadeja post dispel talks of rift with Dhoni

After handing over the reigns to Jadeja, Dhoni got back at the helm of affairs as CSK drowned in the standings in their first eight games. The campaign couldn't be resurrected even thereafter and it was the controversial leadership shuffle that many felt was the cause of it. After the disastrous season, many believe Jadeja would voluntarily leave CSK ahead of the mini-auction in December, feeling aggrieved at not being properly recognised for his contributions over the years.

Watch: MS Dhoni's hilarious reaction after refusing Deepak Chahar's request for autograph

All those thoughts on the outside were binned once and for all when Jadeja made it a point to hug Dhoni first immediately after hitting the winning runs while even the usually unruffled CSK captain carried moist eyes, feeling on top of the world with his team's win against the odds.

Dhoni's trusted spin allrounder then took to Instagram for a post that warmed the hearts of millions of fans, insisting he did it for his beloved "mahi bhai" while adding "apke liye kuch bhi (anything for you)".

Jadeja's six followed by a four off an in-form Mohit would go down in the history of IPL as one of the grandest, most memorable finish for the CSK fans, who would be enjoying this victory for weeks as their team now stands with five titles, matched in numbers by only CSK's longstanding arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI).