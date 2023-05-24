Ravindra Jadeja hits out at CSK fans after game-changing spell in the Qualifier against Gujarat Titans

The left-arm spinner responded to his naysayers with an interesting tweet following CSK's impressive win in the Qualifier 1 against the Titans.

Ravindra Jadeja turned his magnificent display against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the marquee IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 23) night into an opportunity to flex muscles virtually against his naysayers, who had been critical of the premier Chennai Super Kings (CSK) allrounder.

Jadeja took to Twitter to make a post directly aimed at this section of the fanbase, which has been excessively critical of the player at times even as his team continues to value his presence and balances itself out around him.

The fixture against the defending champions only reinforced the experienced cricketer's value and impact for the four-time champions. The 34-year-old delivered a priceless spell of 2/18 off his 4 overs in the Titans' ultimately unsuccessful run-chase, having earlier struck a critical 22 off 16 balls on dry surface in Chepauk to propel CSK past the 170-run mark.

While Ravindra Jadeja's net contribution couldn't still bag the 'Player of the Match' trophy, the player found some consolation upon being rewarded as the Upstox 'most valuable asset of the match', a pic of which became part of a tweet that has got the whole of CSK fandom talking over social media.

Ravindra Jadeja takes aim at naysayers with interesting tweet

The tweet has a picture of Ravindra Jadeja being handed over the Upstox trophy and the cheque worth INR 1 lakh, captioned: "Upstox knows but..some fans don’t." The cricketer insisted that even as brand knows his value and recognises him for his impact, some fans continue to ignore his contribution.

The tweet was aimed at this set of fans from CSK's passionate and loyal fanbase, which continues to fill the stands whenever MS Dhoni's men are in town and follow them across the country, cheering each of their success.

Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023



Notably, however, Jadeja's tweet came on the day a larger section of the CSK fans applauded his spell and figures in their favourite team's victory.

But the tweet wasn't aimed at them in the first place. Jadeja has been subject to brutal trolling over social media whenever he has faltered and the player finally responded to this set of naysayers.